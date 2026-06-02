Casting News: Katey Sagal To Romance Ted Danson, Will Arnett Joins Kristen Stewart's NASA Drama, And More

Now this is a match made in TV comedy heaven: "Married... With Children" vet Katey Sagal has signed on to play Ted Danson's girlfriend in an upcoming Apple TV comedy, Variety reports.

Elizabeth Banks stars in the untitled comedy as Heidi, a divorced mom who "sets out to secure a lively second act for herself and her kids," per the official logline. "But when she stumbles into coordinating her father's retirement community sexcapades, Heidi is forced into an unlikely alliance with his girlfriend's perpetually single son."

Danson will play Heidi's father, while Sagal will play Mavis, the dad's new girlfriend. Rob Delaney ("Catastrophe") also joins the cast.

Sagal is best known for playing housewife Peggy Bundy on the hit sitcom "Married... With Children," which ran for 11 seasons on Fox. She also won a Golden Globe as biker mom Gemma Teller Morrow on the FX drama "Sons of Anarchy," which wrapped up a seven-season run in 2014. Her other TV credits include "Futurama," "8 Simple Rules," and "The Conners."