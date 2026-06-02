Casting News: Katey Sagal To Romance Ted Danson, Will Arnett Joins Kristen Stewart's NASA Drama, And More
Now this is a match made in TV comedy heaven: "Married... With Children" vet Katey Sagal has signed on to play Ted Danson's girlfriend in an upcoming Apple TV comedy, Variety reports.
Elizabeth Banks stars in the untitled comedy as Heidi, a divorced mom who "sets out to secure a lively second act for herself and her kids," per the official logline. "But when she stumbles into coordinating her father's retirement community sexcapades, Heidi is forced into an unlikely alliance with his girlfriend's perpetually single son."
Danson will play Heidi's father, while Sagal will play Mavis, the dad's new girlfriend. Rob Delaney ("Catastrophe") also joins the cast.
Sagal is best known for playing housewife Peggy Bundy on the hit sitcom "Married... With Children," which ran for 11 seasons on Fox. She also won a Golden Globe as biker mom Gemma Teller Morrow on the FX drama "Sons of Anarchy," which wrapped up a seven-season run in 2014. Her other TV credits include "Futurama," "8 Simple Rules," and "The Conners."
In other casting news...
* Will Arnett ("Arrested Development") will join Kristen Stewart in the cast of the Prime Video NASA drama "The Challenger," according to The Hollywood Reporter. He'll play NASA official George Abbey in the series based on the 1986 Challenger disaster.
* Netflix's "Little House on the Prairie" reboot has added Rachelle Lefevre ("Under the Dome") and Charlotte Sullivan ("Law & Order: Organized Crime") to its Season 2 cast, Deadline reports. Lefevre will play schoolteacher Eva Beadle, while Sullivan will play Margaret Oleson, mother of Nellie Oleson.
* Hulu is developing an ensemble comedy written by and starring Dewayne Perkins ("The Upshaws"), per Variety. The untitled series "follows a group of friends in their 30s who decide to date by jury, meaning all of their relationship choices are determined by a group vote."
* Prime Video's video game adaptation "Life Is Strange" has added five to its cast, according to Variety: Billy Barratt ("Invasion"), Emily Carey ("House of the Dragon"), Esther McGregor ("We Were Liars"), Faly Rakotohavana ("Unprisoned"), and Mia Isaac ("The Perfect Couple").