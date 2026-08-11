What To Watch Tuesday: Nikki Glaser Visits AGT, Shifting Gears Marathon, And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
On TV this Tuesday: Nikki Glaser stops by "America's Got Talent," Freeform hosts a "Shifting Gears" Season 2 marathon, and besties compete on "Beat Shazam."
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Showtimes for August 11, 2026
Mourinho
The documentary charts José Mourinho's rise as one of the world's top footballing managers of the most elite clubs.
Rory Scovel: Show Must Go On
With a hypothetical home invasion, a biblical reenactment, and his late dad's final wish, the comedian delivers laughs in this special.
Ruthless
Obadiah tries to find a way to revitalize the Agronyte league; Marva believes the Raku has cursed her with an infection.
Shifting Gears
Revisit all 13 Season 2 episodes of the ABC sitcom starring Tim Allen and Kat Dennings as father-daughter duo Matt and Riley Parker.
America's Got Talent
Howie Mandel, who is joined by Nikki Glaser, and Sofía Vergara, who welcomes Lele Pons and singer Sebastián Yatra, pick their final acts to go to the live shows.
Kitchen Nightmares
Gordon must convince the proud owner of a struggling restaurant to abandon her intimidating leadership style before her business goes under.
The Real Housewives of London
As Juliet gathers the ladies for a picnic, an unexpected arrival brings past tensions bubbling back to the surface; Panthea prepares for Buckingham Palace.
Beat Shazam
Los Angeles skateboarding buddies, New York besties, and sisters from Georgia battle it out for the million-dollar prize.
Ms. Pat Settles It
Cases include a woman suing her sister-in-law after she totaled her minivan, a man suing his ex-bff after a party guest stole TVs, and a woman suing her friend for botching her kids' hair.
ComicView
Tacarra survives a nightmare cruise bathroom; Darren Fleet lives out his biker fantasy; D'Lai discovers that Vegas fun hits different.