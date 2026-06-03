How The Boys Star Chace Crawford Feels About The Deep's Series Finale Ending
The Deep suffered a comically violent death in "The Boys" series finale, and Chace Crawford was highly amused by his character's ending.
In just one of several major death scenes in "The Boys" Season 5, Episode 8, "Blood and Bone," The Deep gets what's coming to him while battling Starlight (Erin Moriarty) — who sends him flying into the ocean. Still furious with The Deep for his role in the devastating underwater pipeline leak, among other misdeeds, the sea creatures attack and kill The Seven's aquatic supe.
"It's very much deserved. I'm shocked I made it to the last episode, to be honest," Crawford told Entertainment Tonight. "I'm shocked The Deep made it ... I mean, he's irredeemable, right? Before the season started, [Eric] Kripke sat us down, or at least he sat me down and was like, 'Hey, this is your arc.' But he was like, 'You might make it to the end of 7, top of 8.' I'm like, 'Please, just let me make it to the end.'"
Chace Crawford had fun with the doom of The Deep
Chace Crawford said he enjoyed acting out The Deep's final scene in the finale of "The Boys," highlighting the irony of his death. "It's f***ing hilarious," Crawford continued. "The idea that he gets banned from the ocean, the only place that he can go and have a social life with the marine life ... and to be murdered by them was epic."
Easily detestable due to his frequent sexual misconduct, fragile ego, and capitulation to Homelander (Antony Starr), The Deep met a brutal demise that satisfied many fans of "The Boys." With The Deep now resting in a watery grave, Crawford has seemingly taken his final bow in the franchise — meaning his idea for a spin-off won't come to fruition.
"What if he's a s***ty actor and he's kicked out, a D-List actor," Crawford explained on an episode of the "Armchair Expert" podcast. "You see him shooting a bad movie like 'Tropic Thunder,' but it's like 'Barry' ... He doesn't have to be fully redeemed, but it would be fun to do a half-hour comedy."