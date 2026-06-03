How The Boys Star Chace Crawford Feels About The Deep's Series Finale Ending

The Deep suffered a comically violent death in "The Boys" series finale, and Chace Crawford was highly amused by his character's ending.

In just one of several major death scenes in "The Boys" Season 5, Episode 8, "Blood and Bone," The Deep gets what's coming to him while battling Starlight (Erin Moriarty) — who sends him flying into the ocean. Still furious with The Deep for his role in the devastating underwater pipeline leak, among other misdeeds, the sea creatures attack and kill The Seven's aquatic supe.

"It's very much deserved. I'm shocked I made it to the last episode, to be honest," Crawford told Entertainment Tonight. "I'm shocked The Deep made it ... I mean, he's irredeemable, right? Before the season started, [Eric] Kripke sat us down, or at least he sat me down and was like, 'Hey, this is your arc.' But he was like, 'You might make it to the end of 7, top of 8.' I'm like, 'Please, just let me make it to the end.'"