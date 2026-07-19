What To Watch Sunday: FIFA World Cup Final, The Vampire Lestat Wraps, And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
On TV this Sunday: The FIFA World Cup comes to an end, Lestat plays his last show, and tensions rise on "The Real Housewives of Atlanta."
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Showtimes for July 19, 2026
FIFA World Cup Final
Spain and Argentina battle it out for the gold, live from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.
Big Brother
The new Head of Household nominates three houseguests for eviction.
He'll Never Find Me
After fleeing an abusive marriage and faking her own death, a woman (Kabby Borders) builds a new life in a quiet Midwestern town, only to have a viral video expose her identity and unleash a deadly chain of events; Devante Winfrey co-stars.
Patience
A woman is found dead in the botanical gardens; Patience suspects foul play and falls out with Frankie who needs convincing.
The Real Housewives of Atlanta
Awkward tension simmers after Porsha and Shamea's accusations toward each other's family; the ladies set out on a trip to a historic cemetery connected to Harry Potter; K. Michelle reveals her ultimate fear.
100 Cooks
Season 1 finale: The Final 8 cooks compete to win a life-changing amount of money.
Grantchester
Cathy's triumph at CeCe's turns dark when a club manager is found dead; Geordie uncovers a web of extortion.
House of the Dragon
It's crazy what — and who — you can find scurrying around the Red Keep these days, isn't it?
The Vampire Lestat
Season finale: The night of the band's final show, factions become clear when Lestat is the surprise guest of honor at a fancy dinner party where he must confront past and present demons.
The Westies
Sweeney strikes a deal with Castellano: rob a Colombian disco and Flanagan walks free; Keenan investigates the killing of a cop in Boston.
Rick and Morty
Morty and Summer go to camp, broh; Beth and Jerry home alone, broh.