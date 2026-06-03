The Friends Scene That Made Jennifer Aniston And Lisa Kudrow Laugh The Most
Even the stars of "Friends" couldn't help but crack up at some of the misadventures the Central Perk gang got up to.
Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow, who played Rachel and Phoebe on the hit NBC sitcom, reunited for Variety's "Actors on Actors" series this week and reminisced about their days together on "Friends" — and all the times they couldn't stop laughing while trying to shoot a scene.
"I did love, with all my heart, all of us cracking up, including me, when Ross is playing the bagpipes," Kudrow recalled, referring to the Season 7 episode "The One With Joey's New Brain," where Ross offers to play bagpipes at Monica and Chandler's wedding.
There was "nothing funnier," Aniston agreed, with the two giggling as they remembered Phoebe offering to sing along with Ross' bagpipes — with a high-pitched screech.
"When I watch it," Kudrow admitted, "I'm just like, 'Oh, I'm fully laughing!'... But I did crack up in tears, I laughed so hard."
#JenniferAniston says there's "nothing funnier" than Ross playing the bagpipes on #Friends during her #ActorsOnActors episode with #LisaKudrow, where the two reveal their telltale signs for breaking character on set.
"I was the worst," Kudrow admits. "When I watch it, I'm just... pic.twitter.com/BYZG3PtLjA
— Variety (@Variety) June 3, 2026
Another Friends scene with Joey had Lisa Kudrow laughing hard
That wasn't the only "Friends" scene that had Lisa Kudrow holding back laughs on set, though: She also pinpointed a Season 8 episode, "The One in Massapequa," with a particularly funny moment from Matt LeBlanc's Joey. After Phoebe tosses an oyster on the floor at a party, Joey complains that "I slipped on a giant booger!"
"He thought that an oyster-sized booger came out of someone's nose!" Kudrow said through laughs, with Aniston adding: "Oh, God, LeBlanc was so good! And he played that really not smart guy so well."
Kudrow also admitted that she never watched "Friends" after it aired because "I just couldn't sit there at home and have anybody walk by seeing me watching a show that I'm in. Because it felt embarrassing to me." But she recently started watching the show again, and she got caught up binge-watching just like the rest of us: "I'd end up sitting there for three hours, and then it's like two in the morning: 'I need to go to bed! This is bad!' But oh, it made me so happy to watch it."
Watch the "Friends" scene with Ross playing the bagpipes in full here, and then hit the comments to tell us your personal picks for the funniest "Friends" scene ever.