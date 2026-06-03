The Friends Scene That Made Jennifer Aniston And Lisa Kudrow Laugh The Most

Even the stars of "Friends" couldn't help but crack up at some of the misadventures the Central Perk gang got up to.

Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow, who played Rachel and Phoebe on the hit NBC sitcom, reunited for Variety's "Actors on Actors" series this week and reminisced about their days together on "Friends" — and all the times they couldn't stop laughing while trying to shoot a scene.

"I did love, with all my heart, all of us cracking up, including me, when Ross is playing the bagpipes," Kudrow recalled, referring to the Season 7 episode "The One With Joey's New Brain," where Ross offers to play bagpipes at Monica and Chandler's wedding.

There was "nothing funnier," Aniston agreed, with the two giggling as they remembered Phoebe offering to sing along with Ross' bagpipes — with a high-pitched screech.

"When I watch it," Kudrow admitted, "I'm just like, 'Oh, I'm fully laughing!'... But I did crack up in tears, I laughed so hard."