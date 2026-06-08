Scott Bakula's Failed Show About Married Spies Was Timothy Olyphant's TV Show Debut

The title "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" has been used a few times in pop culture, including for a 1941 screwball comedy directed by — of all people — Alfred Hitchcock. But its most famous usage has been in connection with concepts revolving around spies. Most moviegoers are familiar with the 2005 film "Mr. & Mrs. Smith," which starred Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, and that film inspired the 2024 Prime Video series of the same name.

Before either of those instances, however, there was a short-lived 1996 action drama that was also called "Mr. & Mrs. Smith." And in addition to starring Scott Bakula and Maria Bello as the titular characters, the pilot episode served to deliver up the first on-camera appearance of future "Justified" star Timothy Olyphant.

That's not to say that Olyphant hadn't acted before he stepped in front of the camera. In fact, he made his theater debut in an off-Broadway production of "The Monogamist," earning a Theatre World Award for his work in the play, after which he starred in David Sedaris' one-man play "The Santaland Diaries." Remarkably, it was even before those accomplishments that he almost made it to prime time.