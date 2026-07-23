What To Watch Thursday: Big Bang Theory Spin-Off Debuts, Ransom Canyon And Strange New Worlds Return
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
On TV this Thursday: The "Big Bang Theory" franchise enters the multiverse, "Criminal Minds" heads for hiatus, and "Ransom Canyon" and "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" return.
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Showtimes for July 23, 2026
Criminal Minds
Season 19 finale: The BAU identifies the Fan's true identity, but he is one step ahead, leading them into a trap at a location tied to Rossi's past.
Gone
Series premiere: When a music teacher vanishes without a trace, the detective (Eve Myles) investigating her disappearance begins to suspect that the husband (David Morrissey) desperate to find her may be hiding something.
Married at First Sight
The newlyweds head to Mexico for their honeymoons; while some lack the initial spark of physical attraction, others find themselves with a new marriage glow.
Ransom Canyon
Season 2 premiere: Staten Kirkland fights to reclaim his legacy after being unseated as trustee of his family's Double K Ranch.
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds
Season 4 premiere: Pike leads the crew into a stellar storm, which sends the Enterprise back 65-million years; the crew must get home before they affect the past and change the future.
Trigger Point
Season 3 finale: After a final attack, Lana confronts reality as she discovers the campaign's true nature and obtains the long-sought confession.
Big Brother
The three nominees compete in the BB Blockbuster, which will leave two houseguests on the chopping block; a player is evicted from the game.
Celebrity Family Feud
Dave Portnoy and Barstool Sports square off against the 2026 Rookie of the Year Cooper Flagg; Team USA Women's Hockey and Team USA Men's Hockey compete for their selected charities.
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
It's paddles up at Jenni's pickleball party; Deena's charity event pushes everyone past their comfort zone.
The Real Housewives of Orange County
Vicki finds herself playing referee in an attempt to rekindle the Tres Amigas friendship.
Restaurant Impossible: Last Call
Series premiere: Chef Aarón Sánchez and restaurateur Jen Agg lead the charge to rescue struggling restaurants across North America.
Surviving Earth
A matriarch elephant leads her herd on a journey to find water, encountering an alien continent where they must adapt to a new way of life to survive.
The Man Will Burn
Unease resurges amid fear that the advent of social media influencers and the influx of tech money threaten the original philosophy of the Burning Man community spirit.
Press Your Luck
Elizabeth Banks can't keep up with the WHAMMY or the contestants as they chase each other across the big board to snag those big bucks and even bigger prizes.
Stuart Fails to Save the Universe
Series premiere: Stuart accidentally triggers a multiverse Armageddon and sets out to restore reality with help from Denise, Bert, and Kripke — while encountering alternate-universe versions of "Big Bang Theory" characters along the way.
Impractical Jokers
Season 13 premiere: Sal, Q, and Murr flag down a good Samaritan for help from their broken-down car; the crew impersonate corpses in a funeral home with Adam Ray.
Project Runway
The designers are divided into four fashion houses and challenged to create looks inspired by NFL teams.