Devil May Cry Renewed For Third And Final Season At Netflix

Dante's quest to save humanity is officially coming to an end: Netflix has renewed video game adaptation "Devil May Cry" for a third and final season, TVLine has learned.

According to the series' showrunner Adi Shankar, the anime series was always meant to shadow a classic Italian narrative.

"For those of you who have been paying attention to the episode names, I have been showing you the structure the entire time," he said in a statement. "This was always Dante's 'Divine Comedy' with guns and a red coat. Season 1 was Inferno. Season 2 was Purgatorio. Season 3 will be Paradiso. These three seasons make up 'The Force Edge Saga.' Since inception, 'The Force Edge Saga' was designed as a movie trilogy disguised as a television series."

In the animated adaptation of the popular Capcom game, "sinister forces are at play to open the portal between the human and demon realms," reads its official description. "In the middle of it all is Dante, an orphaned demon hunter-for-hire, unaware that the fate of both worlds hangs around his neck."

Season 1 debuted on the streamer April 3, 2025; Season 2 followed this year, dropping all eight of its episodes on May 12.

The voice cast for "Devil May Cry" includes Johnny Yong Bosch ("Bleach") as Dante, Robbie Daymond ("Critical Role") as Vergil, and Scout Taylor-Compton ("Halloween") as Lady.

Stoked that "Devil May Cry" will get to finish out its story? Let us know if you'll be watching by dropping some comments below.