Cape Fear Review: A Riveting Javier Bardem Keeps Apple TV's Shaky Adaptation Afloat

C+

We've seen the story of "Cape Fear" on screen several times by now: in the original 1962 film starring Gregory Peck and Robert Mitchum; in the 1991 remake directed by Martin Scorsese and starring Robert De Niro; and even in the brilliant "Simpsons" parody that pitted Sideshow Bob against a dozen rakes. Now "Cape Fear" is reborn once again as a 10-episode Apple TV series — premiering this Friday; I've seen the first three — and it's a bit of a mixed bag, really. Turning this story into a full-fledged TV series stretches the narrative too thin, leading to some laughable plot complications. Still, it's enjoyably pulpy with a few clever twists, and Javier Bardem is absolutely masterful as violent ex-con Max Cady; he nearly makes the whole series worth watching all by himself.

The main spine of the original story is intact — Max seeks vengeance against the lawyer he blames for putting him in jail — but there's a gender flip here, with Amy Adams playing his defense attorney Anna Bowden, who gets to enjoy a Fourth of July barbecue with her husband Tom (Patrick Wilson) and family while Max rots in prison. Max gets released, though, after 17 years when new evidence exonerates him (rather quickly, I might add), and he becomes a true-crime celebrity. But Anna wants nothing to do with him, fearing he's out for blood, and we learn there are plenty of skeletons tucked away in her closet, too. Is all of this just in her head? Or is Max really planning to exact the ultimate revenge?