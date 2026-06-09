Why HBO's Deadwood Didn't Get A Fourth Season

"Deadwood" is arguably one of the best HBO shows of all time, but the series struggled to get back on the horse for Season 4 after negotiations broke down between its creator and the network.

Created by David Milch, "Deadwood" revolved around the residents of a lawless South Dakota town in the aftermath of the Civil War. After three critically acclaimed seasons, it seemed like a fourth was inevitable — until, in May 2006, a phone call between Milch and HBO executive Chris Albrecht brought everything to a halt. "'We would like to get on to the next thing, and you can't really do two [shows] at once,'" Albrecht recalled saying in an excerpt from "The Deadwood Bible" (via Vulture). "'Here's where we are with 'Deadwood:' instead of doing 12 episodes, do you think maybe we could finish up the series in maybe six?'"

This suggestion did not go down well with Milch, who wanted to do 12 episodes, just as he had with the show's previous three seasons. According to Dayton Callie, who played real-life prospector Charlie Utter, the showrunner told Albrecht: "Why don't we do none?"