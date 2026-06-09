Before Friends, Jennifer Aniston Starred In NBC's Ferris Bueller's Day Off Sitcom

Four years before Jennifer Aniston was sipping coffee at Central Perk in "Friends," she starred in a primetime adaptation of an '80s box office smash — and it was arguably one of the worst TV shows based on a movie.

In 1990, NBC adapted John Hughes' 1986 teen comedy "Ferris Bueller's Day Off" for the small screen. The series, simply titled "Ferris Bueller," took a meta approach to its source material. Instead of acting as a direct sequel to the film, the pilot established that the sitcom was about the "real" Ferris, who had previously inspired the movie. To drive the point home, the show's version of Ferris (Charlie Schlatter) actually slices up a cardboard cutout of Matthew Broderick with a chainsaw in the first episode. Moving the action from Chicago to Santa Monica, California, the weekly episodes followed the titular teen's fourth-wall-breaking antics at Ocean Park High.

Aniston was cast as Jeannie Bueller, Ferris' perpetually annoyed older sister — a role played by "Dirty Dancing" star Jennifer Grey on the big screen. In the show, Jeannie's resentment of her brother is fueled by the fact that, despite his constant rule breaking, Ferris is always seen as the golden child.