James Handy, NYPD Blue And Alias Actor, Dead At 81

James Handy, an actor known for TV series like "NYPD Blue" and "Alias," was found dead Wednesday morning in Los Angeles after being stabbed in the chest. He was 81.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, officers responded to a home after a 911 caller said, "I am the son of man. I just killed the man of sin." Upon their arrival, they discovered Handy unconscious and stabbed in the residence's front yard. The actor was transported to a local hospital by Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics where he was pronounced dead.

The son of Handy's girlfriend, 44-year-old Michael Gledhill, told police that he was the person they were looking for. Gledhill was then booked on suspicion of one count of murder, according to police.

Handy had starred in film and TV for decades. In "NYPD Blue," the actor played Captain Jim Haverill for seven episodes from 1993-1995. Haverill served as a high-ranking supervisor within the NYPD who occasionally drew ire after butting heads with the detectives.

On "Alias," he played Arthur Devlin for eight episodes between 2002-2006. Devlin was the CIA director in charge of the offices that handled Sydney and Jack Bristow's double-agent ops.

In addition to the aforementioned shows, he also starred in multiple crime dramas including "NCIS: Los Angeles," "The Closer," and "Cold Case." Additional credits include "Quantum Leap," "Melrose Place," "Murder, She Wrote," "The X-Files," "Law & Order," "The West Wing," "Castle," "Documentary Now!," and more.

On the film side of things, the actor starred in "Logan," "Jumanji," "Top Gun: Maverick," "Point of No Return," "Suburbicon," "Unbreakable," and "Guarding Tess."