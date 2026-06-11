What Was Gilligan's First Name On Gilligan's Island?

For six decades, television fans have debated one of the most-questioned pieces of trivia behind "Gilligan's Island": What, exactly, was Gilligan's first name? The bumbling first mate of the S.S. Minnow (played by Bob Denver) was always addressed simply as "Gilligan," leaving viewers to question if it was his surname or if he was just a one-name wonder like Spock.

According to a deep-dive investigation by Snopes, the red-shirted klutz did, at one point, have a first name: "Willy Gilligan." But despite popular belief, it was never once uttered in the show, the scripts, or the original unaired 1963 "Gilligan's Island" pilot. The whole debate behind Gilligan's first name actually stems from a bit of information unearthed by TV Guide.

In 1993, TV Guide revealed that it got its hands on an old press release that said Gilligan's first name was initially going to be "Willy." At the time, TBS's 1992 broadcast of the lost "Gilligan's Island" pilot was still fresh in the minds of the public. In that pilot, there's a particular scene in which a radio news broadcast reports on the missing castaways by full name — except for Gilligan. Snopes theorizes that the public conflated this scene with TV Guide's announcement, leading to the belief that the first mate was explicitly referred to as "Willy Gilligan" in that lost episode. But that's incorrect. That scene refers to the titular character only as a "young first mate named Gilligan."