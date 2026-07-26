What To Watch Sunday: Rick And Morty Finale And Spin-Off, TWD: Dead City Returns, And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
On TV this Sunday: "Rick and Morty" gets a spin-off, "The Walking Dead: Dead City" is back for Season 3, and Discovery Channel kicks off Shark Week.
If you'd like a recommended watchlist delivered to your inbox each morning, you can sign up for TVLine's free What to Watch newsletter here.
Showtimes for June 26, 2026
Big Brother
A new Head of Household nominates three houseguests for eviction.
Patience
When a monk is found dead in a chapel kneeling in prayer, Patience and Frankie dig into the monastery's secrets.
The Real Housewives of Atlanta
Shamea's rum launch faces hurdles as Porsha weighs love and a celebration spirals into chaos.
Shark Week
The annual event kicks off with "K-Pop Shark Heroes," where actor and comedian Ken Jeong joins lifetime shark lover Rei Ami on a mission to reshape the perception of sharks across East Asia and around the globe. ("Air Jaws: Red, White and Breach" follows at 9 p.m., with "Invasion of the Mega Sharks" at 10 p.m — view the full schedule here.)
What She Didn't Tell Me
After a troubling overdose rocks her new town, a grieving pharmacist (Genelle Williams) investigates a mysterious website that may be fueling a growing teen drug crisis, putting her own daughter at risk; Ellie O'Brien, Eden Cupid, and Kristopher Turner co-star.
Grantchester
As Alphy seeks redemption, Geordie's investigation into a local crook ignites a high-stakes siege.
The Great Food Truck Race
Season 19 premiere: Host Tyler Florence starts the competition in Nashville, where eight food trucks prepare dishes, participate in an ingredient search on Broadway, and race to sell their products.
House of the Dragon
Quick tip to the Westeros wise: Have dinner after watching this week’s episode, not before.
The Walking Dead: Dead City
Season 3 premiere: Maggie and Negan are caught in a treacherous situation that challenges their newfound alliance.
The Westies
Roarke clashes with Sweeney over selling stolen cocaine, but Sweeney has his own agenda; Bridget learns Cahill's target is someone from her past.
Rick and Morty
Season 9 finale: Tom Sawyer, broh.
President Curtis
Series premiere: The "Rick and Morty" spin-off brings back Keith David to voice the titular President Andre Curtis.