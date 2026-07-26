What To Watch Sunday: Rick And Morty Finale And Spin-Off, TWD: Dead City Returns, And More

Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.

On TV this Sunday: "Rick and Morty" gets a spin-off, "The Walking Dead: Dead City" is back for Season 3, and Discovery Channel kicks off Shark Week.

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