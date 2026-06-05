Save The Dates: Caped Crusader Season 2, Adults' Return Month, And More
Prime Video is spending its summer in Gotham City.
The streamer announced Thursday that its animated series "Batman: Caped Crusader" will return for Season 2 on Friday, July 31. All 10 episodes of the sophomore run will drop at once.
Hailing from EPs Matt Reeves, J.J. Abrams, and Bruce Timm, "Batman: Caped Crusader" follows the iconic DC Comics vigilante in his early years, waging a relentless one-man war on crime night after night. Season 2 is set to go even deeper into Gotham City's underbelly via fan-favorite residents like Edward Nygma (aka The Riddler), Carrie Kelley, and Roxy Rocket.
In other scheduling news...
* The FX comedy "Adults," which wrapped its first season in May 2025, will return for Season 2 in August, Teen Vogue reports. A more exact premiere date is yet to come; Season 2 spans eight episodes.
* NBC will air the primetime special "Alan Jackson: The Last Show" later this year, honoring the country singer's "enduring legacy and profound impact on generations of fans and musicians alike as he takes the stage one final time," per the official description.
* In other music special news, Hulu and Disney+ will stream the live concert film "Paul Simon: The Quiet Celebration Concert" on Friday, June 26. Recorded during Simon's Quiet Celebration Tour, the film marks the first-ever live performance of Simon's complete "Seven Psalms" album; watch a teaser trailer below: