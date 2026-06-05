Save The Dates: Caped Crusader Season 2, Adults' Return Month, And More

* The FX comedy "Adults," which wrapped its first season in May 2025, will return for Season 2 in August, Teen Vogue reports. A more exact premiere date is yet to come; Season 2 spans eight episodes.

* NBC will air the primetime special "Alan Jackson: The Last Show" later this year, honoring the country singer's "enduring legacy and profound impact on generations of fans and musicians alike as he takes the stage one final time," per the official description.

* In other music special news, Hulu and Disney+ will stream the live concert film "Paul Simon: The Quiet Celebration Concert" on Friday, June 26. Recorded during Simon's Quiet Celebration Tour, the film marks the first-ever live performance of Simon's complete "Seven Psalms" album; watch a teaser trailer below: