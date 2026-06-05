Anthony Stewart Head, Buffy And Ted Lasso Star, Dead At 72

"Buffy the Vampire Slayer" and "Ted Lasso" star Anthony Stewart Head has died at the age of 72, reports BBC.

"He passed away peacefully of complications due to pneumonia, surrounded by his family," his daughters Emily and Daisy told the publication.

The women added: "It has been, and forever will be, an honor and a privilege to be his daughters, and to have witnessed firsthand the impact both he and his work have had on so many."

Emily and Daisy also said they knew "how dearly he will be missed by friends, colleagues and fans of the show he was in," adding that he "loved his job very much" and "always considered himself incredibly lucky."

Head played Rupert Giles, Buffy Summers' Watcher and father figure for seven seasons of "Buffy the Vampire Slayer." The actor reprised the role in Audible's 2023 audio series "Slayers: A Buffyverse Story" alongside his former co-stars James Marsters, Charisma Carpenter, Amber Benson, Juliet Landau, Emma Caulfield Ford, and more.

On Apple TV's "Ted Lasso," he played Rupert Mannion, the former owner of AFC Richmond and ex-husband to Rebecca Welton (played by Hannah Waddingham). He recurred and guest-starred for Seasons 1 and 2, and became a series regular by Season 3.

From 2019-2022, he played Bill in four episodes of "Motherland" alongside Anna Maxwell Martin and Diane Morgan. His other TV credits include "Bridgerton," "Jack Ryan," "Doctor Who," "Drunk History," "Galavant," "Dominion," and "Warehouse 13." He also narrated Seasons 3 and 4 of the docuseries "Doctor Who Confidential."

On the film side of things, Head starred in "The Iron Lady," "Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters," and "Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance," among others. He also held a lengthy stage resume, including playing Dr. Frank-N-Furter in a 1990 West End production of "The Rocky Horror Show." Other stage credits include "Chess," "Rope," "Six Degrees of Separation," "Julius Caesar," "Henry V," and "The Heiress."