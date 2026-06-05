Lioness Lands Season 3 Premiere Date At Paramount+ — Get A First Look

It's time for "Lioness" to roar again on Paramount+.

The spy thriller starring Oscar winners Zoe Saldaña and Nicole Kidman will return for Season 3 on Sunday, August 2, the streamer has announced. (That comes nearly two years after Season 2 wrapped in December 2024.) Season 3 of the Taylor Sheridan-penned series "continues on a global scale, with chaos ensuing as the Lioness team is deployed on its most personal assignment yet," per the official description.

In Season 3, "hidden networks, foreign operatives, and personal betrayals collide," the description continues. "Joe walks the line between duty and home as unseen forces circle her world. Patterns appear where they shouldn't, names vanish, and paths rearrange. Guided by Kaitlyn and Westfield, Joe confronts enemies operating in the shadows, leaving her to reckon with a war that now reaches into every part of her life."

Saldaña stars as senior CIA case officer Joe, with Kidman as Joe's boss Kaitlyn and "House of Cards" alum Michael Kelly as CIA deputy director of operations Byron Westfield. The cast also includes Morgan Freeman, Laysla De Oliveira, Dave Annable, Jill Wagner, LaMonica Garrett, James Jordan, and Genesis Rodriguez. Sheridan created the series and serves as writer and showrunner.

Paramount+ also released a series of first-look photos from Season 3. Scroll down to get a sneak peek, and hit the comments to tell us what you're hoping to see this season.

Paramount+





Paramount+

Paramount+

Paramount+