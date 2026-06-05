Among Us TV Show Gets Surprise Drop, Streaming Now On Paramount+ — Watch A New Trailer

Attention, "Among Us" fans: Your next game is ready to play right now.

Paramount+ has surprise-dropped its animated video game adaptation, with all ten episodes available to stream now. Stars Yvette Nicole Brown and Liv Hewson announced the news live on Friday at Summer Game Fest in Los Angeles.

The animated series, based on the hit multiplayer game, "follows a group of eccentric, monochromatic Crewmates of a ship transporting junk across the galaxy who must root out an Impostor in their midst before they fall victim to its villainous designs," according to the official synopsis.

Brown ("Community") stars as Orange, with Hewson ("Yellowjackets") as Black, Kimiko Glenn ("Orange Is the New Black") as Cyan, Ashley Johnson ("Blindspot") as Purple, Wayne Knight ("Seinfeld") as Lime, Phil LaMarr ("Futurama") as Brown, Randall Park ("Fresh Off the Boat") as Red, Dan Stevens ("Downton Abbey") as Blue, Debra Wilson ("Mad TV") as Yellow and Computer, Elijah Wood (the "Lord of the Rings" movies) as Green, and Patton Oswalt ("A.P. Bio") as White.

Paramount+ has released a new trailer for the series as well — which you can watch above — with the paranoid Crewmates puzzling over a murderer in their midst whose preferred method of killing is "acute ripping off of the face." Press PLAY above for a sneak peek, and then tell us in the comments: Have you started binge-watching already?