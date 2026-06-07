Quotes Of The Week: ﻿Euphoria, Criminal Minds, Widow's Bay, Your Friends & Neighbors, And More

You know we'd never forget Quotes of the Week!

In our list below — which rounds up the best sound bites of the past seven days — you'll find nearly a dozen shows represented, including "Criminal Minds: Evolution," "America's Got Talent," "Widow's Bay," "Jimmy Kimmel Live!," "The Four Seasons," "Your Friends & Neighbors," "RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars," and "RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked."

Also featured in this week's roundup: Bravo's Lindsay Hubbard gives noteworthy one-liners in two different shows, Kevin Costner catches a stray on "Rick and Morty," and "Euphoria" delivers a final address. Plus, we've got a double dose of "Not Suitable for Work."

Scroll through the list below to see all of our picks for the week, then hit the comments and tell us if we missed any of your faves! (With contributions from Nick Caruso, Rebecca Luther, Dave Nemetz, Kimberly Roots, and Andy Swift)