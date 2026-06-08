Emmys 2026: Outstanding Drama Series — Our Dream Nominees!

The start of summer might usher in thoughts of barbecues, pool parties, and days at the beach. For us? It's Emmy nomination season, baby.

Later this month, Emmy voters will pick the TV shows and performers they feel deserve a nod this year, with the full list of Primetime Emmy nominations set for announcement on Wednesday, July 8. Enter our annual plea to voters to consider some of our favorite series and actors from the past year — better known as TVLine's Dream Emmy Nominees series.

First up: Outstanding Drama Series. HBO Max's gripping medical drama "The Pitt" picked up this trophy at the 2025 Emmys ceremony, and the show's sophomore run did make our list of dream nominees below. But there are seven other worthy dramas we'd like to see get a nod in 2026, a whopping six of which are eligible for the very first time.

Scroll down to check out all of our Dream Nominees (remember, these aren't predictions; they're wish lists) and then tell us if our picks warrant a "Heck, yes!," "Um, no" or "How could you leave off such-and-such?!"

For the record, 2026 Emmy nominations will be voted on from June 11-22, and unveiled on July 8. The 78th Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony is scheduled to air on Monday, Sept. 14, on NBC.