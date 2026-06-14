Suits' Original Pitch Looked Nothing Like The Hit Drama Fans Know Today

The original pitch for "Suits" looked very different from the legal drama fans know today.

Creator Aaron Korsh initially called his first script for the series "Dominion Capital," which would've been the name of the investment banking firm the lead characters worked at. The idea grew out of Korsh's post-college years on Wall Street and included one key element that survived into the finished series: one of the main characters lying about their credentials.

"Obviously I was not a fraud in real life, but during those years I sort of felt like I didn't belong — imposter syndrome or whatever," the showrunner told Entertainment Weekly. "So I decided to externalize that feeling and make it, 'What if he really doesn't belong? What if he's a fraud?'"

Lead character Mike Ross (Patrick J. Adams), who shares the spotlight with Harvey Specter (Gabriel Macht), went on to be the one to falsify his educational background in the final version of the series.