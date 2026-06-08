Hugh Laurie Eloquently Rips Into A House Fan Who Complains Every Episode Is The Same

It's been more than a decade since "House" went off the air, but Hugh Laurie is still coming to the defense of his hit Fox medical drama... and with great flair, we might add.

When a viewer complained on social media that "House" has the "same narrative every episode," Laurie — who starred as Dr. Gregory House on the long-running series — logged on to offer a sarcastic retort: "Thanks for your critique, Janet. We actually tried a couple of episodes where House (Hugh Laurie) (please put the brackets in the right place) gets it right first time, but they were only 6 minutes long. NBC weren't happy. Then we tried some where House never gets it right and the patient dies. The audience wasn't happy." (Note: While "House" aired on Fox, it was produced by NBC production arm Universal Television.)

Laurie went on to point out that many great works of art follow a repetitive structure: "One could apply your trenchant analysis to other art forms: JS Bach wrote 30 Goldberg variations on the same chord structure; Frida Kahlo painted 50 portraits of herself; Henry Moore, what?? The point is, or was, variations on a theme; if all you see is hospital, medical blah blah, then it wasn't meant for you. Nonetheless, I look forward to your first novel!"