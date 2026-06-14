One Of Kim Cattrall's Biggest Sex And The City Moments Was Ad-Libbed

Samantha's storyline in "Sex and the City" was as hilarious as it was emotional. Surprisingly, one of the character's most powerful moments was actually improvised by actress Kim Cattrall (who, interestingly enough, also improvised a key moment in the sequel series "And Just Like That...").

The moment in question came during Season 6, Episode 19, when Samantha, who was diagnosed with breast cancer five episodes earlier, spoke at a benefit for survivors of the disease. She tore off her wig during the address, triumphantly waving it around in defiance of her cancer. "That was completely unplanned," the actress revealed to Entertainment Weekly. "And the poor hair people were like, 'Noooo!'"

"It was written that I take it off," Cattrall recalled. "But I waved it up in the air like a banner and threw it like, I can't bear it anymore."

The ad-libbed moment was infectious for the extras in the scene who were playing benefit attendees. "I just ripped it off when we were doing a take and just started waving it around, and people in the audience started doing it too," she explained. "It became part of the scene. Because it was like, Screw it! Screw it."