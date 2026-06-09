A Good Girl's Guide To Murder Renewed For Third And Final Season At Netflix
Netflix is closing the book on "A Good Girl's Guide to Murder."
The Emma Myers-led adaptation of Holly Jackson's book trilogy has been renewed for a third and final season, the streamer confirmed Tuesday.
What's more, Netflix revealed that Season 3 has already wrapped production and will premiere in 2027. The final chapter will consist of four episodes and feature returning cast members Myers, Zain Iqbal, Henry Ashton, Asha Banks, Jude Morgan-Collie, Eden H. Davies, and Yali Topol Margalith.
The announcement comes less than two weeks after the release of Season 2, which launched May 27 and consisted of six episodes.
Holly Jackson and Emma Myers Tease the Final Chapter
"I am ecstatic that we are able to bring 'A Good Girl's Guide to Murder' to its (bloody) conclusion," writer/executive producer Holly Jackson said in a statement. "'As Good As Dead' is my favorite of the book series and it's by far my favorite season of the show too. You'll see Pip as you've never seen her before. It's dark, breathless, horrible and... somehow still manages to be funny. Come on back to Little Kilton for the final time... if you dare."
Added actor/EP Emma Myers: "I'm very happy that we get to bring everyone Season 3 of 'A Good Girl's Guide to Murder.' Thank you so much to everyone who has given this show love and support throughout! This has truly been an incredible experience and Pip will be a character I will never forget. Book 3 is my favorite of all the books, so I'm very excited to show everyone what we've done. Get ready for a crazy time!"
Are you sorry to see "A Good Girl's Guide to Murder" go? Or are you happy to see the powers that be honor the trilogy and end the show after three seasons? Sound off in Comments.