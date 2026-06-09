A Good Girl's Guide To Murder Renewed For Third And Final Season At Netflix

"I am ecstatic that we are able to bring 'A Good Girl's Guide to Murder' to its (bloody) conclusion," writer/executive producer Holly Jackson said in a statement. "'As Good As Dead' is my favorite of the book series and it's by far my favorite season of the show too. You'll see Pip as you've never seen her before. It's dark, breathless, horrible and... somehow still manages to be funny. Come on back to Little Kilton for the final time... if you dare."

Added actor/EP Emma Myers: "I'm very happy that we get to bring everyone Season 3 of 'A Good Girl's Guide to Murder.' Thank you so much to everyone who has given this show love and support throughout! This has truly been an incredible experience and Pip will be a character I will never forget. Book 3 is my favorite of all the books, so I'm very excited to show everyone what we've done. Get ready for a crazy time!"

Are you sorry to see "A Good Girl's Guide to Murder" go? Or are you happy to see the powers that be honor the trilogy and end the show after three seasons? Sound off in Comments.