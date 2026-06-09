Hulu's Emmy Rossum-Led Serial Killer Drama Furious Sets Premiere Date — See First Photos
Emmy Rossum is stepping into the world of serial killers.
The "Shameless" star's new Hulu series, "Furious," will premiere Monday, July 27. Three episodes will drop on launch day, followed by one new episode weekly through the August 31 finale.
What is Hulu's Furious about?
The crime drama, which hails from Elizabeth Meriwether ("The Dropout," "Dying for Sex," "New Girl"), follows FBI agent Alice Black (played by Emmy Rossum), who is "on the hunt for a mysterious and calculating female serial killer," according to the official logline. "Both walk their own paths toward justice, and as their lives start to intertwine, the line between right and wrong begins to blur."
Who stars in Hulu's Furious?
In addition to Emmy Rossum ("Shameless"), the cast of "Furious" includes Lola Petticrew ("Say Nothing"), Scoot McNairy ("Halt and Catch Fire"), Quincy Tyler Bernstine ("Power"), and Jake Lacy ("All Her Fault").
A trailer has not yet been released. In the meantime, scroll down to see additional photos, then leave a comment and let us know if you'll be sampling "Furious" this July.
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