Hulu's Emmy Rossum-Led Serial Killer Drama Furious Sets Premiere Date — See First Photos

In addition to Emmy Rossum ("Shameless"), the cast of "Furious" includes Lola Petticrew ("Say Nothing"), Scoot McNairy ("Halt and Catch Fire"), Quincy Tyler Bernstine ("Power"), and Jake Lacy ("All Her Fault").

A trailer has not yet been released. In the meantime, scroll down to see additional photos, then leave a comment and let us know if you'll be sampling "Furious" this July.

Hulu

Hulu

Hulu

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