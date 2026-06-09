Save The Dates: Adults Season 2, Lupin Part 4 On Netflix, And More

FX's "Adults" are back — but still not entirely grown up.

Season 2 of the Gen Z hangout comedy will premiere Thursday, Aug. 27 at 9 p.m. ET, with all eight episodes dropping at once on Hulu. (Season 2 will also get a linear airing on FXX, after airing on FX last season, with two episodes airing each week.)

Season 2 will welcome a host of new guest stars as well, FX has announced, including Susie Essman ("Curb Your Enthusiasm"), Raven-Symoné ("Raven's Home"), Gaten Matarazzo ("Stranger Things"), Jake Shane ("Hacks"), Isaac Powell ("The Beauty"), Ben Marshall ("Saturday Night Live"), and Zosia Mamet ("Girls").

"Adults" follows five New York City twentysomethings who all crash together in the same house, helping each other navigate adult responsibilities and supposedly "mature" relationships. (Check out our Season 1 review here.) The cast includes Malik Elassal, Lucy Freyer, Jack Innanen, Amita Rao, and Owen Thiele. Season 1 wrapped up last June.