Save The Dates: Adults Season 2, Lupin Part 4 On Netflix, And More
FX's "Adults" are back — but still not entirely grown up.
Season 2 of the Gen Z hangout comedy will premiere Thursday, Aug. 27 at 9 p.m. ET, with all eight episodes dropping at once on Hulu. (Season 2 will also get a linear airing on FXX, after airing on FX last season, with two episodes airing each week.)
Season 2 will welcome a host of new guest stars as well, FX has announced, including Susie Essman ("Curb Your Enthusiasm"), Raven-Symoné ("Raven's Home"), Gaten Matarazzo ("Stranger Things"), Jake Shane ("Hacks"), Isaac Powell ("The Beauty"), Ben Marshall ("Saturday Night Live"), and Zosia Mamet ("Girls").
"Adults" follows five New York City twentysomethings who all crash together in the same house, helping each other navigate adult responsibilities and supposedly "mature" relationships. (Check out our Season 1 review here.) The cast includes Malik Elassal, Lucy Freyer, Jack Innanen, Amita Rao, and Owen Thiele. Season 1 wrapped up last June.
In other scheduling news...
* Part 4 of the French heist drama "Lupin" will premiere Friday, October 23 on Netflix with all eight episodes, the streamer has announced. Omar Sy returns as gentleman thief Assane Diop, along with a supporting cast that includes Ludivine Sagnier, Antoine Gouy, Soufiane Guerrab, Shirine Boutella, Théo Christine, and Laïka Blanc-Francard.
* The horror film "They Will Kill You," starring Zazie Beetz, will make its streaming debut Friday, June 12 on HBO Max, with a linear airing on Saturday, June 13 at 8 p.m. on HBO. The movie stars Beetz as an ex-con who applies to be a housemaid and goes up against a Satanic cult that practices human sacrifice. Joining Beetz in the cast are Myha'la, Paterson Joseph, Tom Felton, Heather Graham, and Patricia Arquette.
* Discovery's "Expedition Unknown" returns with new episodes Wednesday, June 24 at 9 p.m., with host Josh Gates "hunting for vanished civilizations, diving deep to document lost wartime wrecks, and chasing groundbreaking evidence behind the world's most compelling mysteries." Watch a trailer: