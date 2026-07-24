What To Watch Friday: The Chi's Series Finale, Jake Johnson's Pickleball Romp, And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
On TV this Friday: Jake Johnson is "The Dink," Brendan Fraser plays General Dwight D. Eisenhower, and "The Chi" comes to an end.
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Showtimes for July 24, 2026
72 Hours
A 40-year-old executive (Kevin Hart) hopes to save his flailing career by joining a group of twenty-somethings (including Marcello Hernandez, Kam Patterson, and Ben Marshall) on a wild three-day bachelor party, after he's inadvertently added to their group text.
Breaking Bear
Series premiere: Brendan Fraser, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Annie Murphy, Elizabeth Hurley, and Josh Gad lend their voices to this adult animated comedy about a dysfunctional family of bears who go full criminal to stop frackers, mobsters, and a psychotic wolf pack from destroying their home.
Cape Fear
Anna drives to Cape Fear to find Crystal — and answers; Max gives lethal instructions to Nevaeh.
The Chi
Series finale: Emmett and Kiesha say yes to their fairytale.
The Dink
A former tennis prodigy (Jake Johnson) finds new purpose in pickleball after an injury sidelines his tennis comeback; Chloe Fineman, Ed Harris, Patton Oswalt, Chris Parnell, Andy Roddick, Mary Steenburgen, and Ben Stiller co-star.
Euphoria: A Look Back
Take an exclusive look back at the Zendaya-led drama with this one-off special featuring interviews and behind-the-scenes footage of a show that captured a generation.
Heartstopper: Ending on a Hi
Drawing on unseen footage spanning every season through to the final film, this new special charts the show's creative journey, cultural impact, and lasting legacy.
Mortal Kombat II
The fan favorite champions — now joined by Johnny Cage (Karl Urban) himself — are pitted against one another in the ultimate, no-holds barred, gory battle to defeat the dark rule of Shao Kahn (Martyn Ford) that threatens the very existence of the Earthrealm and its defenders.
Nirvanna the Band the Show the Movie
When their plan to book a show at the Rivoli goes horribly wrong, Matt and Jay (Matt Johnson and Jay McCarrol) accidentally travel back to the year 2008. (Both seasons of "Nirvanna the Band the Show" are also available to stream.)
Pressure
In the tense 72 hours before D-Day, General Dwight D. Eisenhower (Brendan Fraser) and Captain James Stagg (Andrew Scott) face an impossible choice — launch the largest and most dangerous seaborne invasion in history or risk losing the war altogether.
Silo
The race to evade Camille leads Juliette to a shocking discovery; Daniel seeks help from a friend.
Sugar
Sugar wrestles with his fear of contamination; Vega forces Sugar to make an impossible choice.
White House Correspondents' Dinner
President Trump gives remarks; mentalist Oz Pearlman performs; special awards to be presented to Victor Gonzales (the Secret Service officer who helped take down the April gunman) and the staff of the Washington Hilton.
Big Brother
Taylor Hale, Derrick Levasseur, and Jerry O'Connell break down everything that happened in the "Big Brother" house this week.
My Husband, My Enemy
After faking her death to escape an abusive husband, a woman starts over in a small seaside town, only to have her new life threatened when a social media post reveals her whereabouts; Ashley Brinkman, Andrew Fultz, and Brandon Pitts star.
Power Book III: Raising Kanan
Kanan and Tiana's relationship takes a turn; Garcia makes a bold move to get Juke her answers.
Life, Larry, and the Pursuit of Unhappiness
Larry plays a key role during the showdown at the O.K. Corral; President Lincoln receives advice from his Chief of Staff, Lawrence Butterfield; President Johnson recruits Butterfield to help convince a grieving Mary Todd to move out of the White House.
Roast My Rental
Series premiere: Leslie Jones roasts America's worst short-term rentals, then helps transform the disaster properties into vacation-worthy escapes.