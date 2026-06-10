Doctor Who Christmas Special Canceled As Russell T Davies Exits Series

If all you wanted for Christmas was a new "Doctor Who" special, we've got some bad news for you: the BBC, showrunner Russell T Davies, and Bad Wolf announced Wednesday that they will not be moving forward with the previously announced Christmas episode. In addition, Davies is officially exiting the series.

"This decision was not taken lightly, and we know it will be disappointing for fans," reads the official announcement, "but in order to set the show up for future series, it was decided that rather than bridge the gap with a one-off special, we are choosing to push forward to invest in the long-term future of the show which ensures that when the TARDIS lands once more, it does so in all its glory."

Davies also posted a lengthy and heartfelt goodbye to the series on his Instagram page.

"And so GOODBYE from me to 'Doctor Who,' but HELLO to a big new future for the show, as the BBC announces it's putting the show out to tender," he wrote. "As a result, there won't be a Christmas Special — we only cooked that up to guarantee a future when no one knew what would happen, but now we do know, there's no need for it. You'll have to wait a bit longer for new 'Doctor Who'... but you'll be waiting for MORE 'Doctor Who' than a one-off. So it's worth it! For the record: there was no script, I never wrote it, and no actor was ever approached to play the next Doctor."

He continued: "You may disagree; fine, sit in that chair and wait to be proved right. You'll wait a lonnng time. Now I'm as excited as anyone to see what comes next! Will they keep the theme tune? Will they lose the blue box? Will they bring back the Drahvin?! It's all up for grabs, which is so 'Doctor Who,' exciting and unpredictable, and new! Here comes the future, vworp vworp."

The previously announced "Doctor Who" animation series, however, remains in production.