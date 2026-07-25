What To Watch Saturday: Last Airbender Movie, WNBA All-Star Game, And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
On TV this Saturday: "Avatar: The Last Airbender" gets a follow-up film, WNBA all-stars go head to head, and "Mortal Kombat II" makes its cable debut.
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Showtimes for July 25, 2026
Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender
In this follow-up to the animated classic, Avatar Aang (voiced by Eric Nam), the world's last Airbender, learns of an ancient power that could save his culture from extinction.
Girl In the Coffin
After finding comfort in the funeral director (Robert James-Collier) who handled her mother's service, a grieving woman (Tahirah Sharif) discovers the horrifying depths of his obsession when she awakens trapped inside a coffin beneath his funeral home.
Heart & Hustle: Houston
Alaina confronts LeBrina over spreading her ex-husband's rumors, and Chloe faces Roe and La'Torria in a make-or-break friendervention.
Love Under the Mistletoe
An interior designer (Jen Lilley) reconnects with her former high school crush (Nick Bateman) while helping revive a beloved Christmas charity fundraiser in their hometown.
Mortal Kombat II
The fan favorite champions — now joined by Johnny Cage (Karl Urban) himself — are pitted against one another in the ultimate, no-holds barred, gory battle to defeat the dark rule of Shao Kahn (Martyn Ford) that threatens the very existence of the Earthrealm and its defenders.
WNBA All-Star Game
Paige Bueckers, Caitlin Clark, Olivia Miles, Courtney Williams, Kelsey Mitchell, and more compete live from Chicago's United Center.
UFC Fight Night: Ankalaev vs. Guskov
Magomed Ankalaev and Bogdan Guskov battle it out in the night's main event.
My Adventures With Superman
Lois, Jimmy, Kara, and Clark play games with Lois, Jimmy, Kara, and Lex; everyone hates it; a divorce ends in deception.