Save The Dates: Diarra From Detroit Season 2, Ryan Murphy's The Shards, And More
At long last, former BET+ original "Diarra From Detroit" has set a premiere date for Season 2 on Paramount+.
The eight-episode second season will make its global debut with two episodes on July 29, followed by one new episode every Wednesday through September 9.
From creator, writer, executive producer, and actress Diarra Kilpatrick, Season 2 of "Diarra From Detroit" sees our title character "trying — unsuccessfully — to have a hot girl summer without getting wrapped up in yet another deeply unserious and extremely dangerous Detroit mystery," according to the official logline. "This time around, what starts as a seemingly harmless furniture recovery mission quickly spirals into a triple homicide investigation, a citywide treasure hunt and another trip deep into Detroit's criminal underbelly. As Diarra attempts to sort out her messy relationship status, she instead finds herself going undercover with a secret society, starring in a Tubi movie, chasing urban legends, dodging gang warfare, and uncovering secrets buried beneath the city itself. Because of course she does."
Kilpatrick stars opposite DomiNque Perry, Bryan Terrell Clark, and Jon Chaffin. Shannon Wallace, Phylicia Rashad, and Harry Lennix also return for Season 2, while additional guest stars include Cliff "Method Man" Smith, Morris Chestnut, Glynn Turman, Bokeem Woodbine, Amber Riley, Lil Rel Howery, Lovie Simone, Shoniqua Shandai, Nicco Annan, Skilla Baby, Icewear Vezzo, Chris "CP" Powell, and Jude Demorest.
Season 1, which streamed on BET+ between March and April 2024, is now available to binge on Paramount+.
In other scheduling news...
* The new FX drama "The Shards" — from executive producer Ryan Murphy and based on the Bret Easton Ellis novel of the same name — will premiere Wednesday, August 5 at 9 p.m. ET on FX, with episodes streaming on Hulu. Here's the official logline: "Set against the vivid backdrop of 1980s Los Angeles, the series follows a group of privileged high school seniors — played by Igby Rigney, Homer Gere, Kaia Gerber, Hayes Warner, and Graham Campbell — at an elite prep school as they navigate identity, sex, jealousy, obsession, and the dangers lurking beneath the surface of American adolescence." Wes Bentley, Evan Rachel Wood, and Jordan Roth also star.
* A special episode of Bravo's "Summer House," dubbed "Summer House: The Aftermath" and filmed after the Season 10 reunion special, will air Tuesday, June 16 at 8 p.m.
* The feature film "Reminders of Him" — based on the Colleen Hoover novel and starring Maika Monroe, Tyriq Withers, Rudy Pankow, and Lainey Wilson — will begin streaming Friday, July 10 on Peacock.
* AMC has released a trailer for "The Walking Dead: Dead City," returning Sunday, July 26 at 9 p.m. In Season 3, "Maggie and Negan finally put aside their differences to build the first thriving community in Manhattan since the apocalypse, but when chaos in the city begins to arise, they are forced to question: have they learned from their old wounds or will their dark past spell doom for the entire city?"
* Starz has released a trailer for new series "Fightland," from executive producer Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson. Premiering Friday, July 31, the drama follows "a disgraced, formerly incarcerated boxing champion (Howard Charles, "The Musketeers") who returns to London to seek vengeance against the crime syndicate he thinks betrayed him," and promises "a gripping story of redemption, betrayal, and brutal ambition in and out of the ring, where family dynamics aren't always what they seem." Nicholas Pinnock ("For Life") and Deborah Ayorinde ("THEM") co-star.