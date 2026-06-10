Save The Dates: Diarra From Detroit Season 2, Ryan Murphy's The Shards, And More

At long last, former BET+ original "Diarra From Detroit" has set a premiere date for Season 2 on Paramount+.

The eight-episode second season will make its global debut with two episodes on July 29, followed by one new episode every Wednesday through September 9.

From creator, writer, executive producer, and actress Diarra Kilpatrick, Season 2 of "Diarra From Detroit" sees our title character "trying — unsuccessfully — to have a hot girl summer without getting wrapped up in yet another deeply unserious and extremely dangerous Detroit mystery," according to the official logline. "This time around, what starts as a seemingly harmless furniture recovery mission quickly spirals into a triple homicide investigation, a citywide treasure hunt and another trip deep into Detroit's criminal underbelly. As Diarra attempts to sort out her messy relationship status, she instead finds herself going undercover with a secret society, starring in a Tubi movie, chasing urban legends, dodging gang warfare, and uncovering secrets buried beneath the city itself. Because of course she does."

Kilpatrick stars opposite DomiNque Perry, Bryan Terrell Clark, and Jon Chaffin. Shannon Wallace, Phylicia Rashad, and Harry Lennix also return for Season 2, while additional guest stars include Cliff "Method Man" Smith, Morris Chestnut, Glynn Turman, Bokeem Woodbine, Amber Riley, Lil Rel Howery, Lovie Simone, Shoniqua Shandai, Nicco Annan, Skilla Baby, Icewear Vezzo, Chris "CP" Powell, and Jude Demorest.

Season 1, which streamed on BET+ between March and April 2024, is now available to binge on Paramount+.