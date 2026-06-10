Casting News: Edgar Ramirez Joins Task, Overcompensating Season 2 Adds 3, And More
Edgar Ramirez will star opposite Mark Ruffalo in Season 2 of HBO's "Task."
According to Deadline, which first broke the news, Ramirez will play Miguel Contreras, "a devoted family man and loyal DEA second-in-command torn between duty and guilt." He joins an ensemble that also includes Mahershala Ali, who was recently cast as Eddie Barnes, "a seasoned and well-respected DEA agent in Philadelphia whose team comes into conflict with Tom's unit."
In Season 2, Ruffalo's Tom Brandis "takes the helm of a new task force, but the deeper the operation runs, the harder it is to tell who's the target," according to the official logline.
In other casting news...
* "Overcompensating" Season 2 has added the following three recurring guest stars: Tom Francis ("YOU") as Declan Bishop, Aisha Dee ("The Bold Type") as Naomi, and AnnaSophia Robb ("Grosse Pointe Garden Society") as Chels. Per Deadline, the Prime Video comedy has also upped Holmes, who plays Carmen's roommate Hailee, to series regular.
* Joe Alwyn ("Conversations With Friends") will star opposite Hugh Laurie in the MGM+ espionage thriller "Legacy of Spies," where they'll play Jim Prideaux and Control, respectively. The eight-episode drama is adapted from John le Carré's global bestseller, "The Spy Who Came in from the Cold," while also drawing on material from his 2017 novel, "A Legacy of Spies."
* Fox's "Baywatch" sequel series has added John Beckwith ("Song Sung Blue") in a heavily recurring role. Per Deadline, he'll play Julian, a Ph.D. student who makes a love connection with Charlie (Jessica Belkin), the daughter of Stephen Amell's Hobie Buchannon.
* Property Brother Jonathan Scott has been tapped to host daytime pilot "Better! With Jonathan Scott." According to The Hollywood Reporter, if ordered, the syndicated talk show would premiere in Fall 2027.
* NBC has revealed the contestants for Season 2 of "Destination X." Among them are reality TV veterans Dan Gheesling ("The Traitors," "Big Brother"), Wendell Holland ("Survivor"), Kaylor Martin ("Love Island USA" and "Love Island: Beyond the Villa"), Tiffany Mitchell ("The Traitors," "Big Brother," "The Challenge"), Aesha Scott ("Below Deck Mediterranean" and "Below Deck Down Under"), and Nic Vansteenberghe ("Love Island USA"). The Jeffrey Dean Morgan-hosted competition series is set to return in 2027.