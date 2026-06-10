Casting News: Edgar Ramirez Joins Task, Overcompensating Season 2 Adds 3, And More

* "Overcompensating" Season 2 has added the following three recurring guest stars: Tom Francis ("YOU") as Declan Bishop, Aisha Dee ("The Bold Type") as Naomi, and AnnaSophia Robb ("Grosse Pointe Garden Society") as Chels. Per Deadline, the Prime Video comedy has also upped Holmes, who plays Carmen's roommate Hailee, to series regular.

* Joe Alwyn ("Conversations With Friends") will star opposite Hugh Laurie in the MGM+ espionage thriller "Legacy of Spies," where they'll play Jim Prideaux and Control, respectively. The eight-episode drama is adapted from John le Carré's global bestseller, "The Spy Who Came in from the Cold," while also drawing on material from his 2017 novel, "A Legacy of Spies."

* Fox's "Baywatch" sequel series has added John Beckwith ("Song Sung Blue") in a heavily recurring role. Per Deadline, he'll play Julian, a Ph.D. student who makes a love connection with Charlie (Jessica Belkin), the daughter of Stephen Amell's Hobie Buchannon.

* Property Brother Jonathan Scott has been tapped to host daytime pilot "Better! With Jonathan Scott." According to The Hollywood Reporter, if ordered, the syndicated talk show would premiere in Fall 2027.

* NBC has revealed the contestants for Season 2 of "Destination X." Among them are reality TV veterans Dan Gheesling ("The Traitors," "Big Brother"), Wendell Holland ("Survivor"), Kaylor Martin ("Love Island USA" and "Love Island: Beyond the Villa"), Tiffany Mitchell ("The Traitors," "Big Brother," "The Challenge"), Aesha Scott ("Below Deck Mediterranean" and "Below Deck Down Under"), and Nic Vansteenberghe ("Love Island USA"). The Jeffrey Dean Morgan-hosted competition series is set to return in 2027.