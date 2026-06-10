TV Fitness Guru And Bodies In Motion Host Gilad Janklowicz Dead At 71

Fitness icon Gilad Janklowicz, who fueled the '80s exercise boom with his ESPN show "Bodies in Motion," has died at the age of 71, Deadline reports.

Janklowicz's death was confirmed by Jewish Life Television, which currently airs his fitness programs: "A beloved household name, an exceptional athlete, and a cherished member of the JLTV family, Gilad leaves behind an indelible legacy that transformed the fitness landscape in North America and across the globe." A cause of death has not been released, but JLTV described his death as a "sudden passing."

Born in Israel, Janklowicz — known professionally as "Gilad" — served as a fitness instructor for the Israeli military and dreamed of competing in the Olympics in the decathalon. After an injury derailed his Olympic ambitions, though, Gilad switched gears, moving to California and working as a fitness instructor in Los Angeles. There, he built a loyal following, which led to him getting his own syndicated TV show, "Gilad's Bodies in Motion," in 1983.

"Bodies in Motion" featured Gilad and a bevy of spandex-clad disciples demonstrating at-home exercise moves on the beaches of Hawaii. It became a staple of ESPN's early programming, airing there for over a decade. Stars like Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jack LaLanne joined Gilad on his show, bringing fitness and health tips to millions of viewers. "Bodies in Motion" moved from ESPN to Fox Sports and then to a variety of networks and still airs on JLTV to this day.

Gilad also hosted a series of workout videos and DVD sets like 2003's "Gilad's Quick Fit System" and 2007's "Gilad's Ultimate Body Sculpt." He was inducted into the National Fitness Hall of Fame and earned its Lifetime Achievement Award in 2022.