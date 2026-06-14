Why Blossom's Best Friend, Six, Had A Number For Her Name

Don Reo initially named the character in his show "Seven," but, out of respect, he wanted to clear it with the kids first. Speaking at the Entertainment Weekly panel, Reo said: "I asked my son, I said, 'Do you think this would be cool with your friend?' and he asked her, and she said, 'Well, no, I'd rather you don't do that.'" Honoring her wishes, Reo had to pivot to another digit, and he had two options. "So it was either 'Eight' or 'Six.' So I went with 'Six.'"

This slight numerical adjustment proved to be a stroke of genius, providing the foundations for a legendary TV friendship. "There was real chemistry between them," Reo reflected on the dynamic between Bialik and von Oÿ. "It was that friendship that you remember the rest of your life. That's what I was after and that's what happened with the two of them. It was just fortuitous."

"Blossom" ran from 1991 to 1995, with Blossom and Six cementing themselves as memorable TV duo of the '90s era — perhaps even paving the way for other iconic female besties on TV, like Amy and Rosa from "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" or Lorelai and Rory from "Gilmore Girls."