What To Watch Wednesday: Diarra From Detroit And The Ark Return, The Proud Family Ends, And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
On TV this Wednesday: "Diarra From Detroit" begins its sophomore run, "The Ark" is back for Season 3, and "The Proud Family" comes to an end.
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Showtimes for July 29, 2026
The Devil Wears Prada 2
Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci return to the fashionable streets of New York City and the sleek offices of Runway Magazine in this sequel to the 2006 film.
The Devil's Mouth
Five friends explore the Devil's Mouth cave system in Thailand for one last adventure before life in the real world begins. But they soon discover that something is hunting them under the water — fast, silent, and deadly; Kathryn Newton and Lana Condor star.
Diarra From Detroit
Season 2 premiere: Diarra struggles to help Chris navigate the dynamics of a "Welcome Home" family BBQ while secretly continuing an investigation into his mother.
The Idaho Murders: College Nightmare
The three-part docuseries promises the definitive chronicle of one of the most chilling murder cases in recent memory — honoring four young lives while tracing every step from that devastating night to the arrest that followed.
The Oval
Sam and Agent Issac are on the hunt to find another missing staffer.
The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder
Final season premiere: Penny is pulled into more unexpected adventures that test her courage and identity.
X-Men '97
The X-Men travel to the Savage Land and are surprised to find a familiar face.
Pope Leo XIV’s Concert for Peace
The global event features remarks from Pope Leo XIV, an interview and performance with Andrea Bocelli, and a rare tour of Borgo Laudato Si' and its historic gardens; Tom Llamas and Julio Vaqueiro anchor.
Big Brother
Six houseguests — including current nominees LaTrice, Lyric, and Mallory — compete for the Power of Veto.
MasterChef
The Top 12 home cooks head to a grand castle to cater the wedding of Season 15 winners Jesse and Jessica.
Shark Week
Night 4 programming includes "Expedition X: Atomic Sharks," "Expedition Unknown: Shark Secrets," and "Alien Sharks: Untamed America." (View full schedule.)
The Valley
Season 3 finale: Final drama erupts as secrets spill, friendships crack, and accusations fly at Brittany's party.
Who Wants to Be a Millionaire
Ben Affleck and Jamie Ding go for the million; Jason Alexander reunites with his “Seinfeld” co-star Wayne Knight; comedians Tig Notaro and Pete Holmes take their turn in the hot seat.
House of Stassi
Series premiere: Stassi Schroeder attempts to redefine her place in pop culture while confronting the ghosts of her past and a chaotic inner circle.
Nation's Dumbest
The class receives its first rankings; the all-star students take on chess-themed trivia and a school picture day challenge as they work toward the high-stakes final exam.
Next Gen NYC
Halloween fallout continues as Ariana meets Liam's parents and Brooks clashes with Shai.
The Ark
Season 3 premiere: After Homebase 1 is founded, Captain Garnet leads a mission aboard Ark 1 to find lost survivors; Homebase 1 faces a troubling discovery that raises new fears about the planet.