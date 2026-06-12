TCA Awards 2026: Heated Rivalry, Industry, And Widow's Bay Lead All Nominees
The Television Critics Association has unveiled nominations for the 2026 TCA Awards, with "Heated Rivalry," "Industry," and "Widow's Bay" leading all contenders with five nominations apiece.
Close behind are "Hacks," "The Pitt," and "Pluribus," which earned four nominations each.
All six nomination leaders are up for Program of the Year, alongside "The Comeback," "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," and "Shrinking."
TCA has also announced the addition of two new categories: Outstanding Achievement in Animation and Outstanding Achievement in International Series. The latter recognizes the best overall series produced outside the United States where the predominant language spoken on screen is not English.
Winners will be announced later this summer. A complete list of nominees is below.
PROGRAM OF THE YEAR
"The Comeback"
"Hacks"
"Heated Rivalry"
"Industry"
"The Late Show With Stephen Colbert"
"The Pitt" (2025 winner)
"Pluribus"
"Shrinking"
"Widow's Bay"
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY
"Abbott Elementary" (2022 winner)
"The Comeback"
"The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins"
"Hacks" (2024 winner)
"The Lowdown"
"Margo's Got Money Troubles"
"Shrinking"
"Widow's Bay"
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMA
"The Gilded Age"
"Heated Rivalry"
"Industry"
"A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms"
"Paradise"
"The Pitt" (2025 winner)
"Pluribus"
"Task"
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN MOVIES, MINISERIES OR SPECIALS
"All Her Fault"
"The Beast in Me"
"Beef" (2023 winner)
"Death by Lightning"
"DTF St. Louis"
"Half Man"
"Lord of the Flies"
"Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette"
OUTSTANDING NEW PROGRAM
"Alien: Earth"
"The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins"
"Heated Rivalry"
"A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms"
"The Lowdown"
"Margo's Got Money Troubles"
"Pluribus"
"Widow's Bay"
INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMA
Marisa Abela, "Industry"
Sterling K. Brown, "Paradise"
David Harbour, "DTF St. Louis"
Katherine LaNasa, "The Pitt"
Ken Leung, "Industry"
Myha'la, "Industry"
Rhea Seehorn, "Pluribus"
Connor Storrie, "Heated Rivalry"
Hudson Williams, "Heated Rivalry"
Noah Wyle, "The Pitt" (2025 winner)
INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY
Hannah Einbinder, "Hacks"
Elle Fanning, "Margo's Got Money Troubles"
Harrison Ford, "Shrinking"
Lisa Kudrow, "The Comeback"
Kate O'Flynn, "Widow's Bay"
Matthew Rhys, "Widow's Bay"
Jean Smart, "Hacks" (2021, 2024 winner)
Tim Robinson, "The Chair Company"
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN NEWS AND INFORMATION
"60 Minutes" (2012 winner)
"The American Revolution"
"CBS This Morning"
"Disneyland Handcrafted"
"Frontline" (eight-time winner in category)
"Have I Got News For You"
"Marty, Life Is Short"
"Mr. Scorsese"
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN VARIETY, TALK OR SKETCH
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN REALITY
"Couples Therapy" (2021 winner)
"Finding Mr. Christmas"
"The Great British Baking Show"
"Love on the Spectrum"
"RuPaul's Drag Race" (2014 winner)
"Survivor"
"Top Chef"
"The Traitors" (2024, 2025 winner)
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN FAMILY PROGRAMMING
"Disney Twisted-Wonderland: The Animation"
"Electric Bloom"
"Percy Jackson and the Olympians"
"Phineas and Ferb"
"Stranger Things: Tales from '85"
"Vampirina: Teenage Vampire"
"Wizards Beyond Waverly Place"
"WondLa"
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN CHILDREN'S PROGRAMMING
"Carl the Collector"
"The First Snow of Fraggle Rock"
"Mickey Mouse Clubhouse+"
"Phoebe & Jay"
"Snoopy Presents: A Summer Musical"
"Sofia the First: Royal Magic"
"Weather Hunters"
"The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball"
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN ANIMATION
"Bob's Burgers"
"Haunted Hotel"
"Invincible"
"King of the Hill"
"Long Story Short"
"The Simpsons"
"South Park"
"Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord"
"Women Wearing Shoulder Pads"
OUTSTANDING INTERNATIONAL SERIES
"The Boyfriend"
"Crime Scene Zero"
"Drops of God"
"The House of the Spirits"
"Last Samurai Standing"
"Squid Game"