TCA Awards 2026: Heated Rivalry, Industry, And Widow's Bay Lead All Nominees

The Television Critics Association has unveiled nominations for the 2026 TCA Awards, with "Heated Rivalry," "Industry," and "Widow's Bay" leading all contenders with five nominations apiece.

Close behind are "Hacks," "The Pitt," and "Pluribus," which earned four nominations each.

All six nomination leaders are up for Program of the Year, alongside "The Comeback," "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," and "Shrinking."

TCA has also announced the addition of two new categories: Outstanding Achievement in Animation and Outstanding Achievement in International Series. The latter recognizes the best overall series produced outside the United States where the predominant language spoken on screen is not English.

Winners will be announced later this summer. A complete list of nominees is below.