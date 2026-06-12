Ratings: Dutton Ranch Bows At No. 5, Off Campus At No. 6 Among All Streaming Originals

Paramount+'s "Yellowstone" spin-off made a strong first impression in the latest streaming ratings — and Prime Video's "Off Campus" was no slouch, either.

For the week of May 11-17, "Dutton Ranch" — which bowed with two episodes on Friday, May 15 — ranked fifth on the originals chart, with 725 million minutes viewed.

Close behind was Season 1 of "Off Campus," which launched Wednesday, May 13 with all eight episodes and clocked 516 million minutes viewed.