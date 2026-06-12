Ratings: Dutton Ranch Bows At No. 5, Off Campus At No. 6 Among All Streaming Originals
Paramount+'s "Yellowstone" spin-off made a strong first impression in the latest streaming ratings — and Prime Video's "Off Campus" was no slouch, either.
For the week of May 11-17, "Dutton Ranch" — which bowed with two episodes on Friday, May 15 — ranked fifth on the originals chart, with 725 million minutes viewed.
Close behind was Season 1 of "Off Campus," which launched Wednesday, May 13 with all eight episodes and clocked 516 million minutes viewed.
Rounding out the Top 10...
Among all originals, Netflix's "The Roast of Kevin Hart" came in first place with 1.348 billion minutes viewed, followed by Prime Video's "The Boys" (1.012 billion), Netflix's "Nemesis" (832 million), Netflix's "Worst Ex Ever" (749 million), "Dutton Ranch" and "Off Campus."
Rounding out the Top 10 were Netflix's "Ms. Rachel" (378 million minutes), Peacock's "M.I.A." (366 million), HBO Max's "The Pitt" (358 million) and Apple TV's "Your Friends & Neighbors" (339 million).
The Overall Top 10
Netflix's "The Roast of Kevin Hart" remained No. 1 on the Overall Top 10 chart, while "The Boys" dropped to No. 3 and "Nemesis" fell to No. 7. All other original series dropped off, with the Netflix original film "Remarkably Bright Creatures" joining the rankings at No. 6.
Among acquired programming, NBC's three-season sci-fi drama "La Brea" came in at No. 1 following its May 1 Netflix debut. On the movies chart, the animated title "GOAT" finished first following its May 14 Netflix bow.