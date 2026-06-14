Quotes Of The Week: Sweet Magnolias, Widow's Bay, Tony Awards, And More
While the New York Knicks celebrate their NBA Finals win, TVLine is keeping the party going with our latest list of verbal victories.
In our Quotes of the Week column below — which rounds up the best sound bites of the past seven days — you'll find nearly a dozen shows represented, including "Last Week Tonight With John Oliver," "Widow's Bay," and "Alice and Steve."
Also featured in this week's roundup: "Criminal Minds: Evolution" delivers a PSA to men, "Sweet Magnolias" rallies around its favorite drink, and Maya Rudolph and Cole Escola present at the Tony Awards. Plus, we've got a double dose of "Summer House."
Scroll through the list below to see all of our picks for the week, then hit the comments and tell us if we missed any of your faves! (With contributions from Dave Nemetz, Kimberly Roots, Ryan Schwartz and Andy Swift)
Criminal Minds: Evolution
"Time out. All men, please immediately go to therapy. Thank you. Time back in."
After a particularly gruesome crime is detailed during a Behavioral Analysis Unit briefing, Garcia (Kirsten Vangsness) takes a moment for a PSA
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
"Our main story tonight concerns college: the setting of beloved American works of art like 'Matt Damon Does Math,' 'Dorks Do Sex Crimes,' and 'I'm Sorry, Chevy Said What to Who?!'"
Sweet Magnolias
"Are those cosmos?"
"Yes they are!"
"... We prefer margaritas."
You can send the Sweet Magnolias to New York City, but they'll always stay true to Serenity — and their hometown drink of choice
The 79th Tony Awards
"Tonight's nominees know the power of words, and the courage it takes to say them... in exchange for money."
"Yes, that's right, Maya. From new works by British playwrights to an American classic to the Greek tragedy 'Oedpius' — a play that asks the question, can women really have it... all?"
Can Maya Rudolph and Cole Escola just present every Tony award from now on?
Summer House
"Um, no offense, like, are you on a bunch of beta blockers or what?"
Andy Cohen asks West Wilson what he's on after sitting so stoically through three parts of the emotional reunion
Summer House (Bonus Quote!)
"What do you have to say about it? I mean ... what are you feeling about it? What are you thinking? And maybe speak to [Ciara]."
"In regards to... the situation?"
"Betraying her, yes."
Amanda Batula takes a big whiff after Andy Cohen tees her up for a heartfelt apology to her former BFF
Widow's Bay
"Dead baby. Dead baby. Lesbian."
"Can you please stop saying 'lesbian'?"
"I can't say that now?"
"It's the way you're saying it."
Patricia (Kate O'Flynn) objects to the matter-of-fact way Rosemary (Dale Dickey) is naming the town founder's many descendants
Alice and Steve
"You aren't going to die, and you're my best friend ever, and if there was a flood, I would husk out my own mother's body and use it as a canoe to get you to safety."
"Well, I appreciate that."
Alice (Nicola Walker) has a colorful way of letting Steve (Jemaine Clement) know how much he means to her