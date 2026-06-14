Quotes Of The Week: ﻿Sweet Magnolias, Widow's Bay, Tony Awards, And More

While the New York Knicks celebrate their NBA Finals win, TVLine is keeping the party going with our latest list of verbal victories.

In our Quotes of the Week column below — which rounds up the best sound bites of the past seven days — you'll find nearly a dozen shows represented, including "Last Week Tonight With John Oliver," "Widow's Bay," and "Alice and Steve."

Also featured in this week's roundup: "Criminal Minds: Evolution" delivers a PSA to men, "Sweet Magnolias" rallies around its favorite drink, and Maya Rudolph and Cole Escola present at the Tony Awards. Plus, we've got a double dose of "Summer House."

Scroll through the list below to see all of our picks for the week, then hit the comments and tell us if we missed any of your faves! (With contributions from Dave Nemetz, Kimberly Roots, Ryan Schwartz and Andy Swift)