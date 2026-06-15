Anne Schedeen, ALF's Kate Tanner, Dead At 77

Anne Schedeen, best known for playing Kate Tanner on the NBC sitcom "ALF," has died. She was 77.

Schedeen's family announced her passing on Facebook, sharing that the actress "passed peacefully." A cause of death was not disclosed. Their full statement reads as follows:

"It is with the heaviest of hearts that we share Annie has passed peacefully. She leaves behind an extraordinary legacy of creative energy, whip smart humor, delight in her family, adoration for little dogs, burning hatred for Trump, passion for second-hand thrifting, and love for a good story. We are bereft without her. We loved her so so much, as did all who met her.

She was a force. And it is unimaginable to think about life without her in it. But as she said, "I'm always with you." And she's right. The memories, artwork, belly laughter, handmade jewelry, oil paintings, sculptures, costumes, and all around joie de vivre live on.

Raise a margarita in her honor."

