Anne Schedeen, ALF's Kate Tanner, Dead At 77
Anne Schedeen, best known for playing Kate Tanner on the NBC sitcom "ALF," has died. She was 77.
Schedeen's family announced her passing on Facebook, sharing that the actress "passed peacefully." A cause of death was not disclosed. Their full statement reads as follows:
"It is with the heaviest of hearts that we share Annie has passed peacefully. She leaves behind an extraordinary legacy of creative energy, whip smart humor, delight in her family, adoration for little dogs, burning hatred for Trump, passion for second-hand thrifting, and love for a good story. We are bereft without her. We loved her so so much, as did all who met her.
She was a force. And it is unimaginable to think about life without her in it. But as she said, "I'm always with you." And she's right. The memories, artwork, belly laughter, handmade jewelry, oil paintings, sculptures, costumes, and all around joie de vivre live on.
Raise a margarita in her honor."
Looking Back at Anne Schedeen's Acting Career
Schedeen is best remembered for her portrayal of Kate Tanner, the matriarch of the Tanner family, on all four seasons of "ALF," which aired on NBC from 1986 to 1990.
Her television career began with a 1974 episode of "The Six Million Dollar Man." She later appeared on "Get Christie Love!," "Ironside," "McCloud," and "The Bionic Woman," and recurred as Carol on "Emergency!" and Sandy on "Marcus Welby, M.D."
Her first series-regular role came in 1984 on the ABC primetime soap "Paper Dolls," based on the 1982 TV movie of the same name. Schedeen played Sara Frank on the ensemble drama, which also starred Lloyd Bridges, Lauren Hutton, Mimi Rogers, Nicollette Sheridan, and Morgan Fairchild.
Two years later, Schedeen landed the role that would define her career when she was cast on "ALF."
Subsequent credits included the TV movies "Perry Mason: The Case of the Maligned Mobster" and "Praying Mantis," as well as a three-episode stint as Det. Peggy Fraser on the CBS drama "Judging Amy."