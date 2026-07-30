What To Watch Thursday: The Bombing Of Pan Am 103 Debuts, New Lacey Chabert Series, And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
On TV this Thursday: "The Bombing of Pan Am 103" hits Netflix, Lacey Chabert heads on a Parisian getaway, and Lollapalooza streams live.
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Showtimes for July 30, 2026
The Bombing of Pan Am 103
Series premiere: Based on the testimony of those who were there, this is the true story of the collaboration between Scottish police and U.S. law enforcement — and the families' quest for justice; Connor Swindells, Patrick J. Adams, and Merritt Wever star. (A companion documentary of the same name also streams Thursday.)
Gone
Annie and her colleagues begin to see things in a new light as fresh information continues to emerge.
Married at First Sight
The couples reunite for an explosive group dinner; shocking discoveries emerge through conversations about intimacy and conflicts, leaving some on the brink of ending their marriages.
Paris Is Always a Good Idea
Series premiere: Lacey Chabert stars as a career-driven nonprofit executive who embarks on a journey across Europe to reconnect with three former loves; Scott Michael Foster, Rebecca Hanssen, Henry Czerny, and Barbara Niven co-star.
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds
La'An, Spock, and Kirk get trapped on a mysterious, long-lost Federation ship.
The Super Mario Galaxy Movie
Princess Peach’s birthday party sparks a galactic adventure, sending Mario and Luigi into space to stop Bowser Jr.’s wicked ambitions and save Rosalina.
Lollapalooza Livestream
Live-stream performances by popular artists — including Lorde and John Summit — on Day 1 of the Chicago-based festival.
Big Brother
The three nominees compete in the BB Blockbuster, which will leave two houseguests on the chopping block; a player is evicted from the game.
Celebrity Family Feud
Rapper-songwriter 2 Chainz takes on comedian Eric André. Then, singer-songwriter Zac Brown and jewelry designer Kendra Scott go up against singer-songwriter Mickey Guyton for charity.
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
Heights are conquered; Mike turns Times Square into his own personal comeback tour; Angelina and Vinny go another round.
The Real Housewives of Orange County
Gina speculates about the motive behind Carmella's gift to Emily; a party game opens Pandora's box and leaves many questioning where they stand with one another.
Surviving Earth
Docuseries finale: Explore the end of the last Ice Age, including how abrupt climate shocks triggered flooding across the landscape.
The Man Will Burn
Docuseries finale: Burning Man is threatened by days of rain and chaos; many attendees flee the muddy terrain as the government steps in to ensure attendees stay safe.
Press Your Luck
Contestants snag some of the coolest prizes and dodge the dreaded WHAMMY.
Stuart Fails to Save the Universe
Stuart, Bert, Denise, and Barry Kripke find themselves in an idyllic, peaceful Earth — that happens to be controlled by a repressive and vicious AI; Riki Lindhome and Christine Baranski guest-star.
Impractical Jokers
Sal, Q, and Murr cause havoc by pretending to be terrible office receptionists, then try to convince strangers to join the line for a wacky pop-up event.
Project Runway
In a series of head-to-head fashion battles, the designers create bold looks inspired by wild animals.