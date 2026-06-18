Arnold Schwarzenegger Played Mariska Hargitay's Real-Life Father In This Made-For-TV Movie

"When I played Mickey Hargitay, I played Mickey Hargitay because I was a big admirer of Mickey Hargitay," Schwarzenegger shared in an interview with IndieLondon. "I thought it was amazing that someone who comes from Hungary could win the Mr. Universe contest in 1956 and then come to America with broken English and get married to Jayne Mansfield." Schwarzenegger, who is Hungarian as well, called Mickey's journey "an extraordinary accomplishment," though he admitted he had no inkling at the time that his own career would eventually eclipse his idol's.

Some critics took notice of the young actor's potential, too. In its 1980 review, The New York Times praised Arnold Schwarzenegger's performance, noting that he brought a pleasant, unpretentious gentleness to the role. Because his character serves as the movie's narrator, the outlet observed that Mickey Hargitay comes across as deeply sympathetic.

In more contemporary reviews on Letterboxd, some users have made some jabs about Schwarzenegger's narration. "Casting Ahhnuld as the narrator of this story, given his command of the English accent in the early 1980s, is ... not the choice I would have made," wrote a reviewer who gave the film one star. "Still, you can see flashes of an emerging screen presence, even in this very forgettable TV movie."

Just two years after "The Jayne Mansfield Story," Schwarzenegger began his blockbuster journey, starring in "Conan the Barbarian," which paved the way for 1984's "The Terminator" and his legendary catchphrase, "I'll be back."