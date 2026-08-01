What To Watch Saturday: The Drama On HBO, WWE SummerSlam, And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
On TV this Saturday: Zendaya and Robert Pattison stir up "The Drama," WWE SummerSlam touches down in Minneapolis, and Shark Week comes to an end.
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Showtimes for August 1, 2026
Untitled Home Invasion Romance
As a last-ditch attempt to save his failing marriage, an actor (Jason Biggs, who also directs) stages a home invasion during a romantic getaway weekend; Meaghan Rath and Anna Konkle co-star.
UFC Fight Night: Medić vs. Rodriguez
Uroš Medić takes on Daniel Rodriguez in the main event.
Lollapalooza Livestream
Olivia Dean, Geese, Clipse, The Neighbourhood, DJ Trixie Mattel, and more perform.
WWE SummerSlam
CM Punk takes on Cody Rhodes; Liv Morgan wrestles IYO SKY; Oba Femi and Brock Lesnar go head to head.
A Prince In Paradise: A Royal Wedding
Prince Alexander (Mitchell Bourke) is set to marry romance writer Olivia (Rhiannon Fish) — but when an ancient law threatens their union, Olivia uncovers a long-buried secret that could change everything.
The Drama
An explosive confession throws the wedding of a seemingly perfect couple (Zendaya and Robert Pattinson) off the rails as they spiral to confront whether they can truly make it to "I do."
Heart & Hustle: Houston
Hoping to repair their fractured friendships, Muneera organizes a girls' trip, but conflict erupts when Muneera and Roe confront Chloe about her behavior.
Killer Clown
Decades after witnessing her mother's murder at the hands of the "Killer Clown," a woman (Sara Paxton) becomes the target of a copycat stalker, forcing her to confront painful memories she has spent a lifetime trying to escape.
Shark Week
The final night's programming includes "Great White Highway" and "Thresher Shark: Stun to Kill." (View full schedule.)
Toast to Italy
Jenny (Torrey DeVitto) travels to Italy for a special bottle of wine for her sister's wedding. She meets Arrigo (Will Kemp), also looking for the famous "Love Wine," and together their search leads to a love of their own.
My Adventures With Superman
Clark and Lois face the future — again; familiar faces return to Metropolis; Lex shakes things up at Lexcorp.