WHAT TO WATCH TODAY

What To Watch Wednesday: Las Culturistas Culture Awards, Widow's Bay Wraps, And More

By Claire Franken
Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers at Las Culturistas Culture Awards Bravo

Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.

On TV this Wednesday: "Las Culturistas" besties Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang celebrate culture, "Widow's Bay" wraps Season 1, and the FIFA World Cup keeps kicking.

If you'd like a recommended watchlist delivered to your inbox each morning, you can sign up for TVLine's free What to Watch newsletter here.

Showtimes for June 17, 2026

ET

FIFA World Cup

See below for networks FIVE MATCHES

  • Austria vs. Jordan (12 a.m.; FS1/Telemundo/Peacock)
  • Portugal vs. Congo DR (1 p.m.; Fox/Telemundo/Peacock)
  • England vs. Croatia (4 p.m.; Fox/Telemundo/Peacock)
  • Ghana vs. Panama (7 p.m.; FS1/Telemundo/Peacock)
  • Uzbekistan vs. Colombia (10 p.m.; FS1/Telemundo/Peacock)
ET

The Legend of Vox Machina

Prime Video THREE EPISODES

Doty, take this down: I'm told what's down there is ghastly. I elected to stay upstairs, the strategic choice. I'm glad we weren't there.

Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed

Apple TV

Paula scrambles to host a children's pizza party as the case intensifies.

    Never Change!

    Hulu MOVIE PREMIERE

    After a tornado cut short their senior year in 2008, former classmates of North Meadows High return home in their mid-thirties to finally finish high school; John Reynolds, Sofia Black-D'Elia, Carmen Christopher, Jo Firestone, and Gary Richardson star.

    The Other Bennet Sister

    BritBox PENULTIMATE EPISODE

    A group hike brings romantic tensions to a head and leaves Mary questioning everything.

    Outlast: The Jungle

    Netflix TWO EPISODES

    Season 1 finale: One team claims the million-dollar prize and emerges victorious from the depths of the Panamanian jungle.

    The Oval

    Paramount+

    A series of attacks forces Hunter to respond; Dilva uncovers a new clue regarding Jason's whereabouts.

    The Season

    Hulu SIX-EPISODE BINGE

    Series premiere: A group of friends in Hong Kong's elite boating scene find their summer getaway descending into betrayal and power plays as hidden agendas surface; Jessie Mei Li, Toby Stephens, Karena Lam, Chris Pang, Celina Jade, and Justin Chien star.

    Widow's Bay

    Apple TV

    Season 1 finale: We understand that hard choices had to be made and we may never be the same, but we hope you’ll visit again!

      Your Fault: London

      Prime Video MOVIE PREMIERE

      Noah (Asha Banks) and Nick (Matthew Broome) return stronger, closer, and more in love than ever — but as life begins to pull them in different directions, their relationship faces its toughest challenge yet.

      ET

      Brilliant Minds

      NBC

      Wolf treats an ex-con who has a medical emergency during a hostage situation; Ericka and Charlie care for a newborn baby in the midst of a life-threatening illness.

      The Valley

      Bravo

      Brittany opens up to Kristen about her hurt feelings; Zack and Jasmine enjoy butt facials in Mexico.

      ET

      Alone

      History

      Season 13 premiere: A new group of 10 survivalists are dropped into the Arctic Circle to battle for $500,000.

      Las Culturistas Culture Awards

      Bravo TWO HOURS

      Comedians Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang, co-hosts of the popular "Las Culturistas" podcast, celebrate culture’s most iconic and consequential moments of the year.

      ET

      Million Dollar Nannies

      Freeform

      Series premiere: A young group of elite nannies head to Ibiza to launch a new kind of agency — built by nannies, for nannies.

      Recommended