What To Watch Wednesday: Las Culturistas Culture Awards, Widow's Bay Wraps, And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
On TV this Wednesday: "Las Culturistas" besties Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang celebrate culture, "Widow's Bay" wraps Season 1, and the FIFA World Cup keeps kicking.
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Showtimes for June 17, 2026
FIFA World Cup
- Austria vs. Jordan (12 a.m.; FS1/Telemundo/Peacock)
- Portugal vs. Congo DR (1 p.m.; Fox/Telemundo/Peacock)
- England vs. Croatia (4 p.m.; Fox/Telemundo/Peacock)
- Ghana vs. Panama (7 p.m.; FS1/Telemundo/Peacock)
- Uzbekistan vs. Colombia (10 p.m.; FS1/Telemundo/Peacock)
The Legend of Vox Machina
Doty, take this down: I'm told what's down there is ghastly. I elected to stay upstairs, the strategic choice. I'm glad we weren't there.
Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed
Paula scrambles to host a children's pizza party as the case intensifies.
Never Change!
After a tornado cut short their senior year in 2008, former classmates of North Meadows High return home in their mid-thirties to finally finish high school; John Reynolds, Sofia Black-D'Elia, Carmen Christopher, Jo Firestone, and Gary Richardson star.
The Other Bennet Sister
A group hike brings romantic tensions to a head and leaves Mary questioning everything.
Outlast: The Jungle
Season 1 finale: One team claims the million-dollar prize and emerges victorious from the depths of the Panamanian jungle.
The Oval
A series of attacks forces Hunter to respond; Dilva uncovers a new clue regarding Jason's whereabouts.
The Season
Series premiere: A group of friends in Hong Kong's elite boating scene find their summer getaway descending into betrayal and power plays as hidden agendas surface; Jessie Mei Li, Toby Stephens, Karena Lam, Chris Pang, Celina Jade, and Justin Chien star.
Widow's Bay
Season 1 finale: We understand that hard choices had to be made and we may never be the same, but we hope you’ll visit again!
Your Fault: London
Noah (Asha Banks) and Nick (Matthew Broome) return stronger, closer, and more in love than ever — but as life begins to pull them in different directions, their relationship faces its toughest challenge yet.
Brilliant Minds
Wolf treats an ex-con who has a medical emergency during a hostage situation; Ericka and Charlie care for a newborn baby in the midst of a life-threatening illness.
The Valley
Brittany opens up to Kristen about her hurt feelings; Zack and Jasmine enjoy butt facials in Mexico.
Alone
Season 13 premiere: A new group of 10 survivalists are dropped into the Arctic Circle to battle for $500,000.
Las Culturistas Culture Awards
Comedians Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang, co-hosts of the popular "Las Culturistas" podcast, celebrate culture’s most iconic and consequential moments of the year.
Million Dollar Nannies
Series premiere: A young group of elite nannies head to Ibiza to launch a new kind of agency — built by nannies, for nannies.