What To Watch Tuesday: Bonus Summer House Episode, Hamilton Documentary, And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
On TV this Tuesday: "Summer House" faces the fallout from Season 10, Disney+ drops a "Hamilton" documentary, and Ice T plays "Password."
If you'd like a recommended watchlist delivered to your inbox each morning, you can sign up for TVLine's free What to Watch newsletter here.
Showtimes for June 16, 2026
A Spark Into a Flame: Hamilton & Hip-Hop
The documentary offers a closer look at the unexpected connection between the Broadway sensation, the hip-hop roots that inspired it, and "The Hamilton Mixtape" that followed; talking heads include Lin-Manuel Miranda, Busta Rhymes, Nas, Questlove, Black Thought, Angie Martinez, Common, Dessa, and Residente.
America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders
Season 3 premiere: With only six open spots, unprecedented opportunities, and heightened scrutiny, the women at the center of DCC must push their talent, resilience, and sisterhood to new levels during the 2025-26 NFL season.
Not Suitable for Work
One of the guys moves in with the girls, and it's pretty funny. Plus, do you ever wonder what the guy from "Mad Men" is like in real life? The three guys do.
Zatima
Belinda freaks out on Fatima and Angela about Angela's heart attack; Connie has a huge request concerning her future.
FIFA World Cup
- France vs. Senegal (3 p.m.; Fox/Telemundo/Peacock)
- Iraq vs. Norway (6 p.m.; Fox/Telemundo/Peacock)
- Argentina vs. Algeria (9 p.m.; Fox/Telemundo/Peacock)
America's Got Talent
Auditions continue in front of judges Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Sofía Vergara, and Mel B.
Clarkson's Farm
Season 5 finale: As a government budget upsets U.K. farmers, Jeremy decides major changes are needed to improve the farm's operations.
Summer House: The Aftermath
Revisit cast tensions three weeks after the taping of the Season 10 reunion; key cast members sit down in pairs — Amanda and Lindsay, Kyle and West, and Ciara and West's former girlfriend Meija — to highlight unresolved issues.
In the City
Kyle persuades his friends to engage in Loverboy's unusual marketing campaign; a conversation between Danielle and Amanda erupts into controversy.
Password
Celebrity guest Ice T and Jimmy Fallon pair up with contestants and face off over two games.