Bob Odenkirk Returns As Breaking Bad's Saul Goodman In Surprise Video Celebrating America's 250th Birthday

Got a country celebrating a big milestone birthday? Better call Saul.

Bob Odenkirk reprised his "Breaking Bad" and "Better Call Saul" role as shady lawyer Saul Goodman for a mock ad honoring America's 250th birthday that hit YouTube this week. (Watch it above.) It's the first time Odenkirk has appeared as Saul since "Better Call Saul" signed off in 2022.

In the ad, Saul sits in his usual Albuquerque law office — with the Constitution printed out on wallpaper surrounding him — as he barks at the camera: "Did you know you have rights? You do!" He admits those rights are "old-timey" and "written by guys in powdered wigs and knee socks." But "they're still surprisingly relevant," he insists, listing off bedrock American rights like freedom of speech and freedom of the press: "Look at you: You've got rights coming out the wazoo!"

He credits those rights to "a whole bunch of good people — 250 years' worth" who "sacrificed everything they had for this awesome wallpaper behind me." He urges us to "know your rights, and for the love of Mike, don't ever give 'em up." And as if summoned, Jonathan Banks appears as his "Breaking Bad" and "Saul" character Mike Ehrmantraut to tell us: "I'm Mike, and I approve this message."

The origin of the video is still a mystery; it isn't linked to any project or organization. But it is official: "Better Call Saul" co-creator and showrunner Peter Gould shared it on Bluesky — and assured fans it wasn't produced with AI.