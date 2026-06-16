Bob Odenkirk Returns As Breaking Bad's Saul Goodman In Surprise Video Celebrating America's 250th Birthday
Got a country celebrating a big milestone birthday? Better call Saul.
Bob Odenkirk reprised his "Breaking Bad" and "Better Call Saul" role as shady lawyer Saul Goodman for a mock ad honoring America's 250th birthday that hit YouTube this week. (Watch it above.) It's the first time Odenkirk has appeared as Saul since "Better Call Saul" signed off in 2022.
In the ad, Saul sits in his usual Albuquerque law office — with the Constitution printed out on wallpaper surrounding him — as he barks at the camera: "Did you know you have rights? You do!" He admits those rights are "old-timey" and "written by guys in powdered wigs and knee socks." But "they're still surprisingly relevant," he insists, listing off bedrock American rights like freedom of speech and freedom of the press: "Look at you: You've got rights coming out the wazoo!"
He credits those rights to "a whole bunch of good people — 250 years' worth" who "sacrificed everything they had for this awesome wallpaper behind me." He urges us to "know your rights, and for the love of Mike, don't ever give 'em up." And as if summoned, Jonathan Banks appears as his "Breaking Bad" and "Saul" character Mike Ehrmantraut to tell us: "I'm Mike, and I approve this message."
The origin of the video is still a mystery; it isn't linked to any project or organization. But it is official: "Better Call Saul" co-creator and showrunner Peter Gould shared it on Bluesky — and assured fans it wasn't produced with AI.
Bob Odenkirk played Saul for a total of 10 seasons
The character of Saul Goodman made his debut in Season 2 of the AMC drug drama "Breaking Bad," with Bob Odenkirk playing the flashy strip-mall attorney who begins working with meth producers Walter White and Jesse Pinkman. He remained on the series until the penultimate episode of the fifth and final season, "Granite State," when Saul disappeared and assumed a new identity to avoid prosecution.
Then in 2015, AMC unveiled the prequel series "Better Call Saul," with Odenkirk showing us how a lowly lawyer named Jimmy McGill transformed himself into Saul Goodman. "Saul" ran for six seasons — with some fans arguing that it was actually better than "Breaking Bad" — before wrapping up for good in 2022. Odenkirk earned six Emmy nominations for best lead actor in a drama for his work on "Saul," but he and the show somehow didn't win any Emmys at all across six seasons. Hey, maybe there's an Emmy category for best surprise fake ad?
Press PLAY above to check out Saul Goodman's triumphant return, and hit the comments to share your verdict.