Why Michael Peña's Jack Ryan Spin-Off Series Was Canceled By Prime Video

Prime Video never gave an official reason as to why the studio canceled the "Jack Ryan" spin-off, "Rainbow Six," but star Michael Peña believes he knows why his project was shelved. Peña played skilled CIA and Rainbow Six agent Domingo "Ding" Chavez in the fourth and final season of "Jack Ryan" in 2023. One year before that, reports of a new Tom Clancy show focused on Peña's character surfaced. By the beginning of 2026, however, "Rainbow Six" was dead in the water.

In an interview with Screen Rant, Peña speculated that the cancellation of "Rainbow Six" might be linked to Prime Video's inability to acquire the necessary rights to make the highly anticipated spinoff a reality. "I thought we were going to shoot like a year earlier," he shared. "And then it turns out that they were fighting for the rights of the character ... I think with the spin-off, people wanted it and I think that posed a problem too." Peña also cited the 2021 Michael B. Jordan-led Tom Clancy film "Without Remorse" – which was converted from a theatrical release to a Prime Video exclusive during the COVID-19 pandemic – as a possible contributing factor to the streamer's refusal to move forward with "Rainbow Six."