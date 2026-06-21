Why Michael Peña's Jack Ryan Spin-Off Series Was Canceled By Prime Video
Prime Video never gave an official reason as to why the studio canceled the "Jack Ryan" spin-off, "Rainbow Six," but star Michael Peña believes he knows why his project was shelved. Peña played skilled CIA and Rainbow Six agent Domingo "Ding" Chavez in the fourth and final season of "Jack Ryan" in 2023. One year before that, reports of a new Tom Clancy show focused on Peña's character surfaced. By the beginning of 2026, however, "Rainbow Six" was dead in the water.
In an interview with Screen Rant, Peña speculated that the cancellation of "Rainbow Six" might be linked to Prime Video's inability to acquire the necessary rights to make the highly anticipated spinoff a reality. "I thought we were going to shoot like a year earlier," he shared. "And then it turns out that they were fighting for the rights of the character ... I think with the spin-off, people wanted it and I think that posed a problem too." Peña also cited the 2021 Michael B. Jordan-led Tom Clancy film "Without Remorse" – which was converted from a theatrical release to a Prime Video exclusive during the COVID-19 pandemic – as a possible contributing factor to the streamer's refusal to move forward with "Rainbow Six."
The future of Prime Video's Jack Ryan franchise is up in the air
Prime Video's adaptation of Tom Clancy's novels has faced a setback now that Peña's "Rainbow Six" spin-off was canceled, but that doesn't mean that there can't or won't be any more projects set in the "Jack Ryan" universe. "Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan: Ghost War" released on Prime Video at the end of May, and it could be the first of numerous movies revolving around John Krasinski's lead character.
Nothing is confirmed as of now, but "Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan: Ghost War" director Andrew Bernstein hopes that Amazon Studios will green light another film. "I'd love to continue with Jack Ryan, because I've lived with this character for a long time," he told CinemaBlend. "I think there's a lot of mileage left in learning about this guy, and what makes him tick, and the world he's in." Reviews for "Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan: Ghost War," have not been encouraging, as it holds a 42% critic rating and 36% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. Still, if viewership numbers work in the movie's favor, there could be a lot to look forward to in Jack Ryan's future.