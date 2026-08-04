What To Watch Tuesday: Wizards Beyond Waverly Place Ends, AGT Callbacks, And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
On TV this Tuesday: "Wizards Beyond Waverly Place" comes to an end, "America's Got Talent" enters a new round of competition, and Constance Wu visits "Password."
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Showtimes for August 4, 2026
Betrayal
Season 4 premiere: Karoline Borega was married to respected Colorado Springs Police officer Joel Kern — but when a web of lies comes to light, it's clear that the man deceived his family and the force he represented.
Ruthless
Manny tries not to be seeded by The Highest; Marva has been awarded with a high honor to keep her in line.
Special Ops TRUE
The docuseries explores the untold stories behind some of America's most daring secret military operations, from the mission to kill Osama bin Laden to the rescue of a captured CIA operative in Panama.
America's Got Talent
Simon Cowell and Mel B bring back their chosen acts to perform one final time as the first ever judges' callbacks decide who advances to the live shows.
Kitchen Nightmares
Gordon makes a shocking discovery about the personal struggles affecting the owner of Borelli's Pizzeria and helps put both the owner's well-being and the restaurant on the path to recovery.
The Real Housewives of London
Karen reconnects with her Jamaican heritage in Brixton; Panthea reflects on her family's dramatic past; a cryptic Instagram post soon leaves the group questioning what's really been resolved.
Wizards Beyond Waverly Place
Series finale: After losing Alex, Billie is convinced her powers are too dangerous and thus relinquishes them to keep her family safe.
Beat Shazam
Teams of best friends, mechanics, and physical therapists battle it out for the $1 million prize.
Hard Knocks
Season 21 premiere: Follow the Seattle Seahawks' training camp, featuring head coach Mike Macdonald, quarterback Sam Darnold, and players Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Devon Witherspoon, and Byron Murphy II.
Ms. Pat Settles It
Cases include a sister going after her brother for ghosting her on car payments, a friend fuming over med spa cash gone missing, and cousins beefing over a flea-infested Airbnb.
Once Upon a Time in Space
Docuseries finale: Far from their home planet, the astronauts aboard the ISS face the emotional realities of isolation; relationships are tested when war breaks out on Earth.
ComicView
Ryan Davis warns about getting too high off edibles; Precious Hall celebrates a breakup; Barry Brewer mixes marriage and music.
Password
Constance Wu joins Jimmy Fallon to pair up with contestants and face off over two games.