Former Top Gear Host Jeremy Clarkson Reveals 'Aggressive' Cancer Diagnosis

Former "Top Gear" host-turned-farmer Jeremy Clarkson has revealed that he's been diagnosed with prostate cancer. He opened up about the medical issue in the final episodes of "Clarkson's Farm" Season 5.

In the Prime Video series, Clarkson is seen telling Charlie Ireland and Kaleb Cooper about his "aggressive" condition, stating that he had known since May. (The season filmed in 2025 and dropped its finale Wednesday.)

Clarkson noted that he had "disappeared off the other week," for a doctor's appointment and biopsy, but added that it was still "really early."

"I was praying we could get the harvest done, and then I could go and get some treatment, but it's going to be slap bang in the middle," he said.

Clarkson told his friends about his upcoming operation, but stated that, "your body's out of action for a little while" afterward. He also added that some of the treatment he'd already endured had "gone awry."

"What I wanted to say was if this is all successful, I'll see you for Season 6, and if it isn't, I won't," he said.