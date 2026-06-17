Former Top Gear Host Jeremy Clarkson Reveals 'Aggressive' Cancer Diagnosis
Former "Top Gear" host-turned-farmer Jeremy Clarkson has revealed that he's been diagnosed with prostate cancer. He opened up about the medical issue in the final episodes of "Clarkson's Farm" Season 5.
In the Prime Video series, Clarkson is seen telling Charlie Ireland and Kaleb Cooper about his "aggressive" condition, stating that he had known since May. (The season filmed in 2025 and dropped its finale Wednesday.)
Clarkson noted that he had "disappeared off the other week," for a doctor's appointment and biopsy, but added that it was still "really early."
"I was praying we could get the harvest done, and then I could go and get some treatment, but it's going to be slap bang in the middle," he said.
Clarkson told his friends about his upcoming operation, but stated that, "your body's out of action for a little while" afterward. He also added that some of the treatment he'd already endured had "gone awry."
"What I wanted to say was if this is all successful, I'll see you for Season 6, and if it isn't, I won't," he said.
Clarkson's Farm recently wrapped Season 5
"Clarkson's Farm" follows Jeremy Clarkson's purchase of a thousand acres of land, where he grows rapeseed, wheat, and barley. The land was once farmed by a local villager, but upon that man's retirement in 2019, Clarkson decided to care for and farm the land himself.
The Season 5 description of the Prime Video series reads: "Amidst a government budget that sends the UK farming community into uproar, Jeremy decides some big changes are needed to make the farm run more smoothly. But while the farm tries to go high-tech — resulting in Kaleb's first ever trip abroad — even bigger developments are heading for Diddly Squat that are going to prove much more of a challenge."
The reality series began in June 2021. Before that, Clarkson was the host and creator of "Top Gear," which ran from 2002-2022; Clarkson departed in 2015. His other TV credits include "The Grand Tour," "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?" "Millionaire's Hot Seat," and more. He's also appeared on other shows such as "Who Do You Think You Are?" and "Top of the Pops."