Matthew McConaughey And Woody Harrelson's Apple TV Comedy Brothers Gets Premiere Date, First Photo

Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson will be having a family reunion this fall.

The Apple TV comedy "Brothers," starring the two "True Detective" alums, will premiere Wednesday, September 23 on the streamer with the first two episodes, TVLine has learned. Episodes will air weekly after that, leading up to the November 4 finale. (Apple TV has also released a first-look photo, which you can see above.)

In the eight-episode series, McConaughey and Harrelson play fictionalized versions of themselves, and their "friendship is thrown into chaos when they uncover a decades-old secret: they might actually be brothers," per the official synopsis. "After Woody's daughter's wedding falls apart, he loads up the family and heads to Austin for an extended stay at Matthew's ranch. But what begins as a healing getaway quickly spirals when Matthew's mother, Ma Mac (played by Holland Taylor), accidentally lets slip a long-buried secret that the two friends might actually be brothers."

The synopsis continues: "As Woody turns the ranch upside down in pursuit of the truth, Matthew finds himself juggling an entirely different identity crisis: a potential run for Governor of Texas. The result is a heartfelt, chaotic, and wildly funny story about friendship, family, fame, and the messy line between myth and reality." (The series was first announced back in 2023.)