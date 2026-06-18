Matthew McConaughey And Woody Harrelson's Apple TV Comedy Brothers Gets Premiere Date, First Photo
Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson will be having a family reunion this fall.
The Apple TV comedy "Brothers," starring the two "True Detective" alums, will premiere Wednesday, September 23 on the streamer with the first two episodes, TVLine has learned. Episodes will air weekly after that, leading up to the November 4 finale. (Apple TV has also released a first-look photo, which you can see above.)
In the eight-episode series, McConaughey and Harrelson play fictionalized versions of themselves, and their "friendship is thrown into chaos when they uncover a decades-old secret: they might actually be brothers," per the official synopsis. "After Woody's daughter's wedding falls apart, he loads up the family and heads to Austin for an extended stay at Matthew's ranch. But what begins as a healing getaway quickly spirals when Matthew's mother, Ma Mac (played by Holland Taylor), accidentally lets slip a long-buried secret that the two friends might actually be brothers."
The synopsis continues: "As Woody turns the ranch upside down in pursuit of the truth, Matthew finds himself juggling an entirely different identity crisis: a potential run for Governor of Texas. The result is a heartfelt, chaotic, and wildly funny story about friendship, family, fame, and the messy line between myth and reality." (The series was first announced back in 2023.)
McConaughey and Harrelson co-starred on True Detective
Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson previously teamed up for the first season of the HBO crime anthology "True Detective" in 2014, playing Louisiana homicide cops Rust Cohle and Marty Hart and each earning an Emmy nomination for best lead actor in a drama. (They reprised their roles for an ad pushing for Texas film incentives last year.) But their working relationship stretches back even further than that: They played brothers Ed and Ray Pekurny in the 1999 big-screen comedy "EDtv."
McConaughey and Harrelson will serve as executive producers on "Brothers," along with showrunner Lee Eisenberg ("The Office"). Joining McConaughey and Harrelson in the cast are Natalie Martinez, Brittany Ishibashi, Nolan Almeida, Ella Grace Helton, Noah Carganilla, Highdee Kuan, Oona Yaffe, and Holland Taylor.
Excited to see McConaughey and Harrelson playing "Brothers"? Hit the comments below and let us know if you'll be watching.