What To Watch Thursday: I Will Find You On Netflix, Project Hail Mary On MGM+, And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
On TV this Thursday: "I Will Find You" premieres on Netflix, "Project Hail Mary" hits MGM+, and the FIFA World Cup continues.
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Showtimes for June 18, 2026
The Capture
Season 3 premiere: A devastating attack puts the new boss of SO15, Commander Rachel Carey, at the heart of a conspiracy more deadly than anything she's encountered before.
Criminal Minds: Evolution
When a legendary FBI training instructor is murdered during a training exercise, Alvez and Tyler clash; Voit and Garrity return to the podcast in an attempt to lure out The Fan.
I Will Find You
Series premiere: An innocent father (played by Sam Worthington) serving life for the murder of his own son receives evidence that his child may still be alive — and must break out of prison to find out the truth; Britt Lower, Milo Ventimiglia, Logan Browning, Erin Richards, Chi McBride, and Jonathan Tucker co-star.
On the Roam
Season 2 finale: In 1958, Gibson released the ultra-rare Flying V and Explorer guitars. Now, Jason sets out to track down some of the world’s most sought-after ones.
Project Hail Mary
Science teacher Ryland Grace (Ryan Gosling) wakes up on a spaceship light-years from home with no recollection of who he is or how he got there. As his memory returns, he begins to uncover his mission: solve the riddle of the mysterious substance causing the sun to die out.
FIFA World Cup
- Czechia vs. South Africa (12 p.m.; Fox/Telemundo/Peacock)
- Switzerland vs. Bosnia-Herzegovina (3 p.m.; Fox/Telemundo/Peacock)
- Canada vs. Qatar (6 p.m.; FS1/Telemundo/Peacock)
- Mexico vs. South Korea (9 p.m.; Fox/Telemundo/Peacock)
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
The girls' planned trip to the Hamptons takes a detour thanks to Vinny; Mike's no longer the main character; Angelina opens up to the roommates.
Scrabble
Players hope the right Bonus Tiles will align to give them a chance of winning $10,000.
Surviving Earth
A young hatchling matures into a herd leader, guiding her community toward survival for generations to come.
Trivial Pursuit
A pair of college professors go head-to-head in the six categories in hopes of winning $20,000.
Welcome to Wrexham
With Wrexham fighting for a position in the playoffs and perhaps promotion to the Premier League, Phil Parkinson tries to keep his squad — and himself — grounded.