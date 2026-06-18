Shark Week 2026 Schedule: Full Lineup Of Premieres
Discovery Channel has unveiled its lineup for Shark Week 2026, and it appears to be taking a bite out of the "KPop Demon Hunters" phenomenon.
The annual event will feature 20 specials, from the return of "Air Jaws" and Josh Gates' "Expedition Unknown" to "Ultimate Shark Dive," which follows cliff diver Molly Carlson as she attempts a record-setting plunge into shark-infested waters. Then there's "K-Pop Shark Heroes," which pairs "The Masked Singer" judge Ken Jeong with REI AMI on a mission to "reshape the perception of sharks across East Asia and around the globe, fueled by the power of K-POP."
"As the original and longest-running programming event, Shark Week is an unmatched legacy built on bold storytelling, pioneering science, and must-see cultural moments," Joseph Boyle, Head of Content at Discovery Channel, said in a statement. "This year, we continue to raise the bar with a lineup that delivers glowing sharks, Jurassic giants, record-setting stunts... and even, K-Pop."
All told, Shark Week kicks off Sunday, July 26 and runs through Saturday, August 1. A full rundown of programming can be found below.
K-Pop Shark Heroes
Premiere Date: Sunday, July 26 at 8 p.m.
After a recent series of shark encounters off the Korean Peninsula, actor and comedian Ken Jeong joins forces with GRAMMY®-nominated singer and lifetime shark lover REI AMI on a mission to reshape the perception of sharks across East Asia and around the globe, fueled by the power of K-POP.
Air Jaws: Red, White and Breach
Premiere Date: Sunday, July 26 at 9 p.m.
Across the U.S. coastline, a new phenomenon is emerging as great white sharks are captured on film breaching in California like never before. Filmmaker Jeff Kurr, marine biologist Alison Towner, and cinematographer Andy Casagrande set out to capture this unprecedented behavior and uncover the secrets behind the Great American Breach.
Invasion of the Mega Sharks
Premiere Date: Sunday, July 26 at 10 p.m.
Shark researcher Dr. Neil Hammerschlag, joined by Shark Week expert Paul de Gelder, leads a team on a high-risk mission to track down "Big Rose," a record-breaking great white believed to be one of largest predators in the North Atlantic. Using innovative tagging technology and daring field operations, they venture to a newly discovered shark hotspot off Nova Scotia aiming to transform our understanding of these ocean giants.
Bull Shark Dinner Bell
Premiere Date: Monday, July 27 at 8 p.m.
Shark attack survivor and advocate Paul De Gelder teams up with apex predator specialist Rosie Moore in Jupiter, Florida to investigate what triggers giant bull sharks to confront humans, testing human behavior in the ocean, extreme weather events and prey preferences to determine what factors ring the loudest dinner bell.
House of Sharks
Premiere Date: Monday, July 27 at 9 p.m.
Off the coast of New Zealand lies a hidden shark battleground, where three distinct groups of great whites organize into competing "houses" and may be competing with one another to gain control of a major seal feeding ground. Marine biologist Dr. Tristan Guttridge and underwater cinematographer Kina Scollay venture into the middle of the action on an epic expedition, using brand new builds and massive blood bombs to document this new competitive behavior. As they investigate, they uncover the possibility that these clans of great whites recognize kin and return season after season to their ancestral territories, raising the theory that these predators aren't solitary hunters, but rival dynasties at war.
Biggest Mako on Earth
Premiere Date: Monday, July 27 at 10 p.m.
For decades, rumors have swirled about massive,15 to 20-foot mako sharks patrolling the deep waters off Southern California. Long dismissed as fishermen's tales, new footage, along with a recently published photo capturing a mako that appears to push 15 feet, is now forcing scientists to rethink everything they know about these oceanic apex predators. Marine biologist Tristan Guttridge, alongside conservationist Kendyl Berna and shark tagger Keith Poe, leads an investigation to determine whether the world's biggest mako is real – and hunting in the coastal waters of Santa Catalina.
Jurassic Sharks
Premiere Date: Tuesday, July 28 at 8 p.m.
In a Shark Week first, revolutionary CGI resurrects the ocean's most bizarre Jurassic sharks, bringing them to life like never before. Guided by the rare living sharks that once shared their seas, real-world expeditions seamlessly merge with cutting-edge visual effects to uncover stories from the deep and prehistoric seas in ways never before possible.
Jaws vs Orca
Premiere Date: Tuesday, July 28 at 9 p.m.
For millennia, the great white shark has reigned as the ocean's ultimate apex predator. But now, a new challenger is emerging: the killer whale. Around the world, sharks are washing ashore with their livers removed with chilling precision while in the Strait of Gibraltar, orcas are targeting sailboats – ramming hulls, crippling rudders, and sinking vessels. To investigate this alarming shift in behavior, Dr. Tristan Guttridge places himself directly in the path of an orca encounter, using their attacks on boats to reveal how these predators hunt and ultimately, how they may be taking down great white sharks.
Chum Island: Catching a Killer
Premiere Date: Tuesday, July 28 at 10 p.m.
In this Shark Week whodunnit, a rare surge of highly aggressive shark attacks hit a tight-knit community off Australia's southern coast, prompting marine biologist Dr. Riley Elliott to find and tag the oceanic suspects. But when he discovers this could be a new, elusive population of sharks, he builds the world's first "chum island" to lure them in and uncover if they are the ones responsible for the attacks.
Expedition X: Atomic Sharks
Premiere Date: Wednesday, July 29 at 8 p.m.
Phil Torres and Heather Amaro travel 5,000 miles west of the U.S. to the remote Marshall Islands, home to the world's largest shark sanctuary, where apex predators are exhibiting highly aggressive behaviors and erratic swimming patterns. Between 1946 and 1958, the United States military detonated 67 nuclear bombs around the island, raising questions about their lasting impact on marine life. Now, the team dives into these dangerous waters to investigate reports of "mutant" sharks and uncover whether atomic blasts could be to blame.
Expedition Unknown: Shark Secrets
Premiere Date: Wednesday, July 29 at 9 p.m.
Global explorer Josh Gates travels back in time and dives into the history behind some of the world's most infamous shark encounters, from the earliest known shark attack to the mystery surrounding the shark feeding frenzy faced by sailors following the sinking of the USS Indianapolis in remote waters. He also investigates the legendary "Stronsay Beast," a mysterious creature that washed ashore in Scotland in 1808, long thought to be a sea monster. But could it in fact be the remains of a massive shark?
Alien Sharks: Untamed America
Premiere Date: Wednesday, July 29 at 10 p.m.
In celebration of America's 250th anniversary, wildlife biologist Forrest Galante embarks on a nationwide quest to find the nation's most bizarre and dangerous alien sharks – from glowing swell sharks to elusive sawfish – proving the ultimate shark adventure is right here at home.
What Shark Attacked?
Premiere Date: Thursday, July 30 at 8 p.m.
Shark attacks are extremely rare, but when they happen, the first question is always the same: what kind of shark was it? Leading shark scientists Tom "Blowfish" Hird and Rosie Moore, alongside conservationist Kinga Phillips, investigate mysterious attacks from around the world using cutting-edge forensic analysis – including bite pattern comparison, geographic profiling, video evidence, and eyewitness testimony – to identify the species responsible and uncover why these life-threatening encounters occur.
How to Train a Great White
Premiere Date: Thursday, July 30 at 9 p.m.
Marine biologist Dr. Tristan Guttridge ventures into the shark-infested waters of New Zealand to answer a provocative question: can sharks be trained? Using techniques pioneered by the U.S. Navy to train dolphins in complex cognitive tasks, the team applies similar methods to great white sharks, testing whether these apex predators can learn, solve problems, and respond to cues. If successful, the experiment can potentially redefine shark intelligence and transform our understanding of one of the ocean's most misunderstood predators.
Ultimate Shark Dive
Premiere Date: Thursday, July 30 at 10 p.m.
World-class Red Bull high diver Molly Carlson leaps from a helicopter hovering above the open ocean in a bid to complete the highest freefall dive in Shark Week history, targeting a narrow plexiglass cage surrounded by circling reef sharks, or risking a direct plunge into a chum-filled feeding frenzy where seconds mean survival. From concept to execution, this fearless athlete will push herself to the limit with a record-setting stunt that no high diver has ever attempted.
Secrets of the Great White Kill
Premiere Date: Friday, July 31 at 8 p.m.
For centuries, great whites were believed to simply stalk their prey. Now, groundbreaking science believes that these alpha sharks are highly intelligent predators that adapt their hunting techniques in real time. For the first time on Shark Week, the full range of great white hunting tactics will be revealed, reinforcing their status as one of the ocean's top predator.
Sharkzilla Takes New York
Premiere Date: Friday, July 31 at 9 p.m.
After a wave of mauled marine life washes ashore in New York, conservation biologist Dr. Craig O'Connell launches an investigation to find the culprit. When it leads to an old nuclear dumping ground teaming with great whites and makos, he is left with the chilling theory that the predator may be radioactive. A deeper dive reveals an unexpected hotspot for massive makos off the coast of the Hamptons, suggesting that these waters may be hiding something even bigger beneath the surface.
My Strange Shark Addiction
Premiere Date: Friday, July 31 at 10 p.m.
How far will people go to fuel their fascination with sharks? For four devoted shark "fin-atics," their obsession shapes every aspect of their lives. From a dentist who spends every spare moment searching for life-size shark replicas that overwhelm his home to a woman who insists she has a special connection with her shark "boyfriend," and a world-record holder covered in shark tattoos, this special explores how their daily routines, relationships, and finances revolve entirely around the apex predators they can't live without.
Great White Highway
Premiere Date: Saturday, August 1 at 8 p.m.
Great white sharks are pushing farther up the East coast than ever before and in far greater numbers leading to close encounters, forcing beach closures, and leaving locals wondering where the next attack could happen. Now, a daring team of shark scientists race to install high-tech receivers and tag as many great whites as possible before another harrowing incident rocks the country.
Thresher Shark: Stun to Kill
Premiere Date: Saturday, August 1 at 9 p.m.
The physics behind the thresher shark's devastating tail strike has long remained a mystery... until now. For the first time ever, the discovery of a shallow-water feeding ground has made observing this behavior possible. Now, shark scientist Dr. Craig O'Connell and marine biologist Aliah Banchik dive into the direct line of fire as they attempt to reveal exactly how these predators use their tails to stun and kill.