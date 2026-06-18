Shark Week 2026 Schedule: Full Lineup Of Premieres

Discovery Channel has unveiled its lineup for Shark Week 2026, and it appears to be taking a bite out of the "KPop Demon Hunters" phenomenon.

The annual event will feature 20 specials, from the return of "Air Jaws" and Josh Gates' "Expedition Unknown" to "Ultimate Shark Dive," which follows cliff diver Molly Carlson as she attempts a record-setting plunge into shark-infested waters. Then there's "K-Pop Shark Heroes," which pairs "The Masked Singer" judge Ken Jeong with REI AMI on a mission to "reshape the perception of sharks across East Asia and around the globe, fueled by the power of K-POP."

"As the original and longest-running programming event, Shark Week is an unmatched legacy built on bold storytelling, pioneering science, and must-see cultural moments," Joseph Boyle, Head of Content at Discovery Channel, said in a statement. "This year, we continue to raise the bar with a lineup that delivers glowing sharks, Jurassic giants, record-setting stunts... and even, K-Pop."

All told, Shark Week kicks off Sunday, July 26 and runs through Saturday, August 1. A full rundown of programming can be found below.